Tea is one of the most refreshing beverage through ages and is going to remain so. Millions of people in this world just can’t imagine their day starting without having a cup of tea and then switching to their daily routines. As much as it’s a most easily available beverage, it’s also a source of income for many to earn their living. But now a case has surfaced which will make you think to reconsider your profession after you’ll get to know that a Tea House in India has set a benchmark by making Rs 12 lakh per month.

Pune Chaiwala Navnath Yewle, a chaiwala from Pune and co-founder of Yewle Teahouse has set the benchmark for his competitors by making Rs 12 lakh per month, which is more than an average person’s salary in India. Yewle Teahouse has become one of the famous stalls in Maharashtra. At present, Yewle Tea House has got three centres in the city and every centre has about twelve employees working on it. The tea seller Yewle said he will soon make his tea house into an international brand. Taking a dig at PM Modi unlike ‘pakora’ remark, this tea selling business is also creating employment for Indians. “This business is growing fast and I am happy, ” Pune Chaiwala Navnath Yewle said.

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come into power, discussion over tea has remained as a constant talking point among people, politics and debates sometimes seriously while sometimes sarcastically. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi during an interview to a leading news channel had mentioned about selling ‘Pakodas’ also being a form of employment. In an interview to a television channel, PM Modi had said, “If a person is selling pakoras and earns Rs 200 at the end of the day, will it be considered employment or not?” PM Modi’s statement sparked outrage in the opposition with leaders calling it a “cruel joke” and good as begging. The ‘pakora politics’ became the topic for discussions nationwide among politicians, youth and people.

One should that believe employment can be generated from anywhere but the fact of the matter is one should consider a business fruitful rather than looking at the stigmas attached to it or without eyeing it as low or high in stature.

