Q4 Results: All Eyes On Infosys As India’s Second-Largest IT Giant Gears Up To Reveal Earnings
Q4 Results: All Eyes On Infosys As India’s Second-Largest IT Giant Gears Up To Reveal Earnings
Infosys is gearing up to drop its Q4 FY25 numbers today, but the buzz isn't exactly bullish. India’s second-largest IT giant is expected to post a not-so-glamorous show, with JM Financial predicting a 4.7% slide in net profit to ₹6,488 crore
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Q4 Results: All Eyes On Infosys As India’s Second-Largest IT Giant Gears Up To Reveal Earnings
Q4 Today: The new financial year has arrived, and with it comes earnings season — the corporate world’s version of a blockbuster premiere. On Thursday, April 17, market-watchers are glued to their screens as the big names roll out their financial report cards. Taking center stage? Tech powerhouse Infosys, ready to reveal if it’s been coding profits or debugging losses. Investors are bracing for twists in revenue, suspense in margins, and surprise plot twists in guidance. It’s not just numbers — it’s a performance that could move markets, stir sentiment, and set the tone for the fiscal year’s grand narrative.
Companies Announcing Q4 Today According To BSE-
Advik Capital
Devinsu Trading
Mahindra EPC Irrigation
Jio Financial Services
HDFC Asset Management Company
HDFC Life Insurance Company
Indosolar
Infosys
National Standard (India)
Sanathnagar Enterprises
Omnitex Industries India
Tata Elxsi
All Eyes On Infosys Q4 Results
Infosys is gearing up to drop its Q4FY25 numbers today, but the buzz isn’t exactly bullish. India’s second-largest IT giant is expected to post a not-so-glamorous show, with JM Financial predicting a 4.7% slide in net profit to ₹6,488 crore, down from ₹6,806 crore last quarter. Revenue? Also taking a tiny tumble, down 0.4% to ₹41,617 crore. Blame it on seasonal slowdown and margin pressures. While the numbers might not dazzle, all eyes are on what Infosys says next, because in this game, guidance can steal the spotlight and turn market mood from meh to massive. Stay tuned, IT drama incoming!