Q4 Results: All Eyes On Infosys As India’s Second-Largest IT Giant Gears Up To Reveal Earnings

Infosys is gearing up to drop its Q4FY25 numbers today, but the buzz isn’t exactly bullish. India’s second-largest IT giant is expected to post a not-so-glamorous show, with JM Financial predicting a 4.7% slide in net profit to ₹6,488 crore, down from ₹6,806 crore last quarter. Revenue? Also taking a tiny tumble, down 0.4% to ₹41,617 crore. Blame it on seasonal slowdown and margin pressures. While the numbers might not dazzle, all eyes are on what Infosys says next, because in this game, guidance can steal the spotlight and turn market mood from meh to massive. Stay tuned, IT drama incoming!

Q4 Results This Week According To BSE

Listed companies scheduled to announce financial results this week include:

Tech giants:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Infosys

Wipro

Major banks:

HDFC Bank

Yes Bank

ICICI Bank

Companies that announced results on Wednesday, April 16:

Angel One

Ballarpur Industries

GTPL Hathway

Heera Ispat

India Cements Capital

Infomedia Press

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure

Swaraj Engines

Waaree Renewable Technologies

Wipro

Also Read: Who Is Varun Grover? Comedian Adds A Hilarious Disclaimer Before His Political Stand-Up Post Kunal Kamra Row