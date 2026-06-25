LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Quantum Canvas: India’s First UV Immersive Fine Art Exhibition Opens on 25 June’26

Quantum Canvas: India’s First UV Immersive Fine Art Exhibition Opens on 25 June’26

Quantum Canvas: India’s First UV Immersive Fine Art Exhibition Opens on 25 June’26

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-25 21:18 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: C Cube Art Gallery, celebrating a decade of excellence, inaugurated Quantum Canvas, India’s first UV Immersive Fine Art Exhibition, on 25 June 2026 at Balasaheb Thackeray Kaladalan, Thane. The exhibition will be open to the public from 26 to 28 June 2026, from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM. The inauguration was graced by Padma Shri Achyut Palav, along with Yogesh Shinde, Founder Director of C Cube Art Gallery; Pranjal Shinde, Co-Founder of C Cube Art Gallery; and Kiah Surve, Director of the company.

You Might Be Interested In

Featuring works by international artist Dhyan Passika alongside Indian artists Chetan Shetty and P.L. Rane, Quantum Canvas derives its name from the idea that every artwork holds more than what first meets the eye. Presented in a specially designed darkened environment, Dhyan’s artwork reveals hidden colours, pigments and visual layers that emerge only under ultraviolet light, creating an immersive and meditative viewing experience. As viewers move through the gallery, familiar canvases transform before them, unveiling new dimensions of artistic expression and offering a fresh perspective on the same work of art.

Designed as a walk-through immersive experience, Quantum Canvas invites art lovers, collectors, students and cultural enthusiasts to explore how light can alter perception, revealing details and artistic elements that would otherwise remain unseen.

Speaking about the exhibition, Yogesh Shinde, Founder Director, C Cube Art Gallery, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently remarked that art and culture have a unique ability to bring people closer. At C Cube Art Gallery, we have always believed that art should inspire curiosity, conversation and connection. Through Quantum Canvas, we wanted to create an experience that encourages people to slow down, look again and discover something unexpected. It is a privilege to bring together artists, collectors, connoisseurs and cultural patrons around an exhibition that invites audiences to look beyond the obvious.”

Kiah Surve, Director, C Cube Art Gallery, added, “In a world increasingly shaped by Artificial Intelligence, it is Creative Intelligence that continues to define our humanity, our ability to feel, imagine and create meaning. Globally, Asian art is gaining significant recognition for its depth, cultural richness and immense potential to shape the future of the international art landscape.”

Endorsing the concept, Padma Shri Achyut Palav, one of India’s most celebrated calligraphers and the chief guest for the inauguration, remarked, “Art is a force that connects people and poses a profound challenge to human thought. What C Cube Art Gallery has conceived with Quantum Canvas is a bold and innovative step in how we experience art. I extend my heartiest congratulations to every artist and organiser who has made this vision a reality.”

Media outreach for the exhibition is being managed by Krescendo Communications.

About C Cube Art Gallery

C Cube Art Gallery is a platform dedicated to celebrating creativity, artistic excellence and cultural expression. The gallery showcases a diverse collection of contemporary and traditional artworks, providing established artists with opportunities to connect with collectors, connoisseurs and the wider creative community. More than an exhibition space, C Cube is a hub for artistic dialogue, inspiration and collaboration, where art is made accessible and meaningful for people from all walks of life.

Through curated exhibitions, workshops, artist representation and bespoke art solutions for homes and businesses, C Cube Art Gallery continues to inspire creativity, connect communities and celebrate art without boundaries.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Quantum Canvas: India’s First UV Immersive Fine Art Exhibition Opens on 25 June’26
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

How Soumik Bandyopadhyay Is Guiding Indian Promoters Through Generational Transitions

Greenman Viral Desai to Develop Urban Forest in Surat’s Sarthana Nature Park

From Chatbots To Cardiac Signals: Scanbo’s Ashissh Raichura On India’s Next Health AI Test

5 Vande Bharat Routes Changing How India Travels

Who Killed Ketan Agarwal? Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary Blame Each Other As Murder Probe Deepens

LATEST NEWS

Quantum Canvas: India’s First UV Immersive Fine Art Exhibition Opens on 25 June’26

NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Released

Venezuela Earthquake: 164 Confirmed Dead, Thousands Feared Buried Under Rubble

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding Date Revealed? The Couple Reportedly Planning $20 Million Madison Square Garden Wedding

How Much Did The Iran War Cost The US?

‘You Taught Me What Love Is’: Disha Patani Mourns Death Of Beloved Dog Bella And Cat Jasmine

Who Killed Ketan Agarwal? Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary Blame Each Other As Murder Probe Deepens

Virat Kohli’s Return Costs Yashasvi Jaiswal His Place in India’s England ODI Squad? AB de Villiers Explains Harsh Selection Call

Shehbaz Sharif Refuses To Share Umbrella With Prez Zardari

Manappuram VPN IBE Awards 2026 Honours Leaders in Business, Technology and Cinema

Quantum Canvas: India’s First UV Immersive Fine Art Exhibition Opens on 25 June’26

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Quantum Canvas: India’s First UV Immersive Fine Art Exhibition Opens on 25 June’26

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Quantum Canvas: India’s First UV Immersive Fine Art Exhibition Opens on 25 June’26
Quantum Canvas: India’s First UV Immersive Fine Art Exhibition Opens on 25 June’26
Quantum Canvas: India’s First UV Immersive Fine Art Exhibition Opens on 25 June’26
Quantum Canvas: India’s First UV Immersive Fine Art Exhibition Opens on 25 June’26

QUICK LINKS