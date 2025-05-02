Home
Friday, May 2, 2025
  • Quantum Valley Rising: IBM And TCS Unveil Landmark Project In Andhra Pradesh

Quantum Valley Rising: IBM And TCS Unveil Landmark Project In Andhra Pradesh

The collaboration will focus on hybrid architectures that combine CPUs, GPUs, and quantum systems to solve computational problems beyond the reach of today’s machines.

Quantum Valley Rising: IBM And TCS Unveil Landmark Project In Andhra Pradesh


IBM, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and the Government of Andhra Pradesh announced plans to deploy India’s largest quantum computer at the upcoming Quantum Valley Tech Park in Amaravati. Anchored by IBM’s next-generation Quantum System Two, featuring the 156-qubit Heron processor, the initiative represents a major leap in India’s pursuit of global leadership in quantum computing. The Quantum Valley Tech Park will serve as a national hub for quantum research, application development, and industry collaboration. The project aligns with the National Quantum Mission’s vision of positioning India as a key global player in quantum technologies over the next two decades.

Quantum Valley To Serve As National Epicentre

The Quantum Valley Tech Park will be the first dedicated quantum technology campus in India. Andhra Pradesh will host the facility as part of its effort to lead quantum innovation and attract major technological investments. TCS will work with IBM to co-develop real-world quantum applications and algorithms, integrating quantum computing with classical systems. The collaboration will focus on hybrid architectures that combine CPUs, GPUs, and quantum systems to solve computational problems beyond the reach of today’s machines.

Hybrid Computing To Drive Innovation

Dr Harrick Vin, Chief Technology Officer at TCS, emphasized the role of hybrid models in advancing computing. “Hybrid architectures are the key to overcoming intractable computing challenges, with quantum computing serving as a catalyst. TCS’s Hybrid Computing strategy is creating what we believe is a breakthrough software layer that intelligently decomposes programs across current systems — CPUs, GPUs and emerging computing architectures — such as quantum,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh Aims For Global Quantum Leadership

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the state intends to become a global quantum pioneer. “India’s National Quantum Mission is to make India a global hub in the quantum industry. Andhra Pradesh is set to lead the global quantum revolution, becoming the first state in the world to envision a dedicated Quantum Valley as the foundation of its future economy,” he stated.

Global Access And Ecosystem Development

IBM’s Vice President of Quantum, Jay Gambetta, noted the collaboration’s broader impact. “Our collaboration with TCS will help attract the country’s thriving ecosystem of developers, scientists, and industry experts to develop algorithms and applications.” The tech park will offer researchers and government agencies access to IBM’s cloud-based quantum computing resources, support high-end job creation, and foster international investment.

(With Inputs From ANI)

