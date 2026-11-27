In his first podcast with a 20-year-old astrologer, the former security operative and geopolitical commentator examines youth-led unrest, a possibly pivotal 2027, prolonged global conflicts, the rise of women leaders and the question of free will

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: Former security operative and geopolitical commentator Lucky Bisht has hosted a Gen Z astrologer on his podcast for the first time, sitting down with 20-year-old Mishaa Goel, a Vedic astrologer, numerologist and tarot card reader. The wide-ranging conversation set geopolitical analysis alongside astrological interpretation to examine youth-led unrest, global instability and the changes the world may face between 2026 and 2030.

The episode brought together two very different ways of reading the world: Bisht’s lens of security and international affairs, and Goel’s interpretations rooted in Vedic astrology. The result was an unconventional discussion that moved from street protests and world politics to relationships, science and the limits of destiny.

The conversation opened with the wave of youth-led movements seen in countries such as Bangladesh and parts of Eastern Europe, where young people have emerged as a powerful voice demanding political accountability and systemic change. Goel described Gen Z as a generation influenced by Rahu, which Vedic astrology associates with ambition, rapid change, technological advancement and an energy that challenges established rules.

According to Goel, young people are no longer willing to accept political and social systems without questioning them. They expect transparency, accountability and rapid progress from those in power. This outlook, she suggested, often creates friction with governments and established institutions, but it is also fuelling innovation and creative entrepreneurship.

Turning to the years ahead, Goel described the period between 2026 and 2030 as one of significant global change and identified 2027 as a potential turning point. Her reading suggested that the year could bring financial volatility, new challenges in digital security and increased scrutiny of influential public figures.

The discussion examined how technological developments and changing financial systems may reshape the relationship between governments, institutions and individuals. Goel pointed to digital assets and cybersecurity as areas likely to grow in importance, and suggested that political and economic systems could undergo structural change during this period.

On international affairs, the two discussed instability in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, where competing strategic interests continue to shape global relations. Goel suggested that planetary configurations, as interpreted in Vedic astrology, point towards prolonged friction rather than immediate peace settlements. Bisht and Goel also considered whether the coming years could bring a significant shift in the global balance of power as governments navigate security challenges, economic pressures and changing alliances.

One of the more striking predictions concerned political leadership. Goel suggested that astrological and tarot indicators point towards a greater number of women assuming influential positions in governance across different countries before the end of the decade.

The conversation also turned to the personal lives of young people. Goel observed that many of those who approach her for tarot and astrological consultations are seeking clarity about commitment, relationship uncertainty and emotional confusion. The discussion noted that constant digital connectivity has not necessarily led to deeper emotional connection. Instead, the pressure for instant responses, validation and certainty can contribute to anxiety and emotional exhaustion, while career instability and changing social expectations add further strain.

According to the discussion, Gen Z is questioning traditional relationship structures while still seeking meaningful emotional bonds built on clarity and honest communication.

Another segment addressed the relationship between astrology, astronomy and free will. The conversation touched on the historical link between the two disciplines, including the work of German astronomer Johannes Kepler on the laws of planetary motion. Goel explained the Vedic concept of Desh, Kaal, Paatra, which holds that a person’s life is shaped by place, by time and circumstance, and by individual character. This, she said, explains why people born at the same moment can lead entirely different lives.

Goel described astrology as a guide to possible tendencies rather than a system that removes individual freedom. The discussion also acknowledged the continuing debate over astrology’s relationship with scientific evidence, drawing a clear distinction between astronomical observation and astrological interpretation.

Throughout the episode, Goel emphasised that astrological forecasts are interpretations, not definitive predictions of future events.

The conversation between Lucky Bisht and Mishaa Goel reflects growing public interest in making sense of an uncertain world through both geopolitical analysis and traditional belief systems. It also offers a distinctive window into how a new generation views power, change and its own future.

Disclaimer: The astrological views, interpretations and predictions mentioned in this article are those of Mishaa Goel and are presented for informational purposes. They do not constitute scientifically established forecasts or verified assessments of future geopolitical, political or economic events.