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Home > Business News > Rajasthan Forum seeks dedicated tourism desk to boost Bengal-Rajasthan travel ties

Rajasthan Forum seeks dedicated tourism desk to boost Bengal-Rajasthan travel ties

Rajasthan Forum seeks dedicated tourism desk to boost Bengal-Rajasthan travel ties

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-01 14:44 IST

On behalf of Rajasthan Forum, Sundeep Bhutoria presents a copy of Tagore’s handwritten Gitanjali to Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari at ITC Sonar, Kolkata.

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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 01: Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister, Diya Kumari, was felicitated in Kolkata during a courtesy meeting at ITC Sonar by Sundeep Bhutoria, Founder of Rajasthan Forum and a noted culturist. Mr Bhutoria honoured the Deputy Chief Minister with Bengal’s traditional kantha dupatta and presented her a handwritten copy of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s Gitanjali — the timeless masterpiece that first carried the voice of Bengal to the world.

During the meeting, Mr Bhutoria briefed her on the various cultural, literary and social initiatives undertaken by Rajasthan Forum, and discussed the organisation’s upcoming programmes and future plans in detail.

On the occasion, Deputy CM Diya Kumari said, “Rajasthan’s rich cultural heritage is our invaluable legacy. The efforts made by Rajasthan Forum towards the promotion of art, culture, literature and folk traditions are truly commendable. I am confident that the organisation will continue to play a significant role in giving Rajasthan’s glorious heritage a new identity at national and international levels through its cultural initiatives.”

Mr Bhutoria is widely recognised as an active promoter of art, culture and literature across the country, particularly in Rajasthan and Bengal. His contribution towards the preservation and promotion of Indian folk art, cultural heritage and traditional values has been widely appreciated. A globetrotter who has visited around 50 countries, he has written extensively on tourism through his books, newspaper columns and articles.

During the discussions, Mr Bhutoria requested the Deputy Chief Minister to consider placing a full-time Tourism Department official at the Rajasthan Information Centre in Kolkata to promptly address the large volume of queries from tourists in West Bengal planning to visit Rajasthan. He noted that such a dedicated official used to spearhead and streamline the local tourism centre in the past. With Jaipur ranking among the top three tourist draws in India, and a substantial share of these visitors coming from West Bengal, he underlined the need to strengthen this on-ground support.

“While Jaipur is among the top three cities of India drawing tourists from across the country and the world, a significant number of these tourists are from West Bengal. A dedicated, full-time tourism department officer’s presence at the Rajasthan Information Centre in Kolkata will go a long way in ensuring that local queries are promptly and efficiently answered,” said Mr Bhutoria. “Rajasthan Forum offers its full support to the Rajasthan Tourism Department to help further boost tourism between the two states.”

Rajasthan Forum seeks dedicated tourism desk to boost Bengal-Rajasthan travel ties

About Rajasthan Forum: Rajasthan Forum is a platform dedicated to celebrating and promoting Rajasthan’s rich cultural, literary and artistic heritage. Founded by Sundeep Bhutoria, the Forum works towards preserving traditional folk art and customs while creating new avenues for their national and international visibility. Through literary discussions, cultural events and collaborative initiatives with eminent personalities and institutions, Rajasthan Forum seeks to give Rajasthan’s heritage a contemporary identity, while also fostering cultural and social ties between Rajasthan and other parts of the country, including West Bengal. The Forum is currently headed by Pandit Vishwamohan Bhatt.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Rajasthan Forum seeks dedicated tourism desk to boost Bengal-Rajasthan travel ties
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Rajasthan Forum seeks dedicated tourism desk to boost Bengal-Rajasthan travel ties
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