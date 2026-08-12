Rajasthani Film ‘Omlo’ Emerges as the No. 1 Trending Film on Waves OTT, Reaches Audiences in Over 120 Countries

Rajasthani Film ‘Omlo’ Emerges as the No. 1 Trending Film on Waves OTT

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: Rajasthani cinema is making its presence felt on the global digital stage with ‘Omlo’, which has emerged as the No. 1 trending film on Waves OTT. Since its release on the platform on 3 July, the critically acclaimed film has maintained a top position for the past two weeks, attracting audiences across India and international markets.

The film has now reached viewers in more than 120 countries worldwide, marking a significant milestone for a regional-language film. Adding to its growing recognition, ‘Omlo’ has also earned an impressive IMDb rating of 8.2, reflecting the strong appreciation it has received from audiences.

Directed by Sonu Randeep Choudhury, ‘Omlo’ had its grand world premiere at the Cannes Film Market last year, where it received appreciation from international trade representatives, cinema enthusiasts and members of the film fraternity. The film has since continued its successful journey across various platforms and film circuits.

‘Omlo’ has also established an impressive record on the awards circuit, winning 24 awards across various categories at national and international platforms. The recognition further underlines the film’s artistic vision, storytelling and technical excellence.

Set against the cultural and social backdrop of Rajasthan, ‘Omlo’ is an emotionally driven story that explores human relationships, aspirations, struggles and the complexities of life. The film combines the rich cultural texture of Rajasthan with a deeply human narrative, bringing together emotion, drama and social realities.

With its rooted storytelling and authentic portrayal of characters, ‘Omlo’ goes beyond being a regional film and connects with audiences through universal emotions. The film’s journey from the Cannes Film Market to its successful digital run on Waves OTT reflects the growing reach and acceptance of Indian regional cinema among global audiences.

The film stars Shambho Mahajan, Sonu Randeep Choudhury and Sonali Sharmistha in pivotal roles.

‘Omlo’ is produced by Rohit Makhija, Manish Goplani, Neha Pandey and Sonu Randeep Choudhury.

The film features cinematography by Wilson Rabinse, while Navneet Kumar Sinha has handled the editing. The haunting background score has been composed by Devendra Bhome. The music is composed by Gazi Khan Barna and Bhuvan Ahuja, with lyrics penned by director Sonu Randeep Choudhury.

With its continued No. 1 trending position on Waves OTT, availability across more than 120 countries, an IMDb rating of 8.2 and 24 awards to its credit, ‘Omlo’ is emerging as a notable success story for Rajasthani cinema and demonstrating the growing global appetite for regional Indian storytelling.

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