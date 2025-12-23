LIVE TV
Rajhans Precia Completes a Year, Emerges as a Premium Entertainment Destination in Surat

Rajhans Precia Completes a Year, Emerges as a Premium Entertainment Destination in Surat

Rajhans Precia Completes a Year, Emerges as a Premium Entertainment Destination in Surat

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 23, 2025 10:57:15 IST

Rajhans Precia Completes a Year, Emerges as a Premium Entertainment Destination in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 22: Rajhans Precia, India’s largest multiplexes with 14 screens and over 3,000 seats, has completed one year of operations, marking a significant milestone in its journey of delivering premium cinema experiences to audiences.

Over the past year, the multiplex has established itself as a major entertainment destination, attracting strong footfall and transforming the cinema-going experience through a blend of technology, comfort, and hospitality.

A key highlight of Precia’s first year has been the introduction of the IMAX format to Surat. The IMAX  screen delivers enhanced visual clarity and contrast, complemented by immersive, multidirectional sound that enhances audience engagement.

Precia has also redefined movie-watching as a bespoke experience. From suite beds with quilts for extended viewing to couple recliners that offer privacy and comfort, each auditorium has been curated to prioritise relaxation and indulgence. This has positioned Precia as a premium cinematic lounge.

Commenting on the milestone, Jayesh Desai, Chairman of Rajhans Group, said, “Rajhans’ vision has always been to bring the world’s best entertainment experiences closer to home. With Precia, we have changed the way films are watched in Surat. It is exciting to see Precia emerge as a city landmark within a year and become a preferred destination for entertainment, leisure, and indulgence. We remain committed to delivering world-class entertainment experiences.”

Rajhans Precia Completes a Year, Emerges as a Premium Entertainment Destination in Surat

Precia’s design, accessibility, and premium ambience have made it a popular choice among families, couples, and cinema enthusiasts.

With over 160 screens across India and 65 more under development in cities including Chandigarh, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, Rajhans Cinemas continues to expand its national footprint.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 10:57 AM IST
Rajhans Precia Completes a Year, Emerges as a Premium Entertainment Destination in Surat

