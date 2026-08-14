Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Death Anniversary: 5 Investing Tips From Late Market Legend

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, considered one of India’s most famous stock market investors, died on August 14, 2022, aged 62. In memory of the day of his demise, the investment tips that he gave for decades are still applicable to retail investors in today’s turbulent market environment. Nicknamed the “Big Bull” of Dalal Street, Jhunjhunwala made money by trading and investing in the stock market since he started in the 1980s. He was also the founder of Rare Enterprises, the company responsible for his investments in various Indian firms.

As much as his wealth or the stock holdings, it was the opinion that Jhunjhunwala held on matters of patience, risks, valuations, mistakes, and market cycles that made him famous. The man never believed that one needed to correctly predict everything about the market in order to make profits.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on patience and letting good investments grow

One of the most important lessons from the investment career of Jhunjhunwala was that of patience. The price of stocks may fluctuate quite sharply over a short period, and the stock price of a fundamentally sound firm may drop. The strategy was to segregate volatility from fundamentals when evaluating the health of a business.

For ordinary investors, the message is very clear – that a fall in the price of the stock does not imply selling. The cause of the fall and changes in the underlying fundamentals of the business need to be evaluated by the investor. It was the key learning for him in the area of long-term investments.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s warning against trying to time the market

Jhunjhunwala also repeatedly argued against trying to predict the exact top or bottom of the market. One of his famous mantras was: “Stock markets are always right. Never time the market.”

Markets respond to a wide range of factors, from interest rates and inflation to corporate earnings, geopolitical developments and investor sentiment. Even experienced investors can get their timing wrong. For retail investors, the takeaway is to focus more on the quality of an investment and the intended time horizon than on guessing where the Sensex or Nifty will move the next day.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stressed the need to respect valuations

A second aspect of his investment strategy involved valuation. Jhunjhunwala cautioned against the purchase of stocks on the basis of their being fashionable or in vogue. Investors should not try to make money from stocks whose prices are unjustified, especially in bullish market conditions.

When a stock keeps rising, investors can develop a fear of missing out, or FOMO. But a great business does not automatically make its stock a good investment at every price. Investors need to ask two different questions: Is this a good business? And am I paying a reasonable price for it? Both are important before making an investment decision.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala believed risk cannot be removed from investing

Jhunjhunwala has never presented the stock market as a place where one can earn money without any risk. On many occasions, he has made sure that people are aware of the risk involved before investing money.

While stocks may depreciate, a portfolio may stay in the red for months or years. The investor who is not able to cope with the risk financially and emotionally may take the wrong decision at the wrong time. It is necessary to know about the risks rather than trying to avoid them.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s final lesson: make mistakes, but learn from them

No investor gets every decision right, and Jhunjhunwala openly acknowledged the importance of mistakes and learning from them. One of his frequently cited mantras was to make mistakes that one could afford and, most importantly, not repeat the same mistake.

For a retail investor, however, each mistake becomes a learning opportunity. The reasons why such an investment was made in the first place should be investigated: perhaps the price paid was too high; or the business itself was less attractive than initially thought; or it was a tip rather than the result of thorough analysis; or perhaps the investor panicked and sold the stock at the time of a minor correction?

These are just some of the lessons one can draw from investing mistakes. Such lessons form a much more important legacy of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala than any promise of quick profits.

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