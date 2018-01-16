As per the deal between Patanjali and the e-commerce giants, Patanjali Ayurveda's products will now be available on PayTM Mall, Big Basket, Flipkart, Grofers, Amazon, netmeds, 1mg, Shopclues, and many others. At the event, Yoga guru Ramdev also announced that Noida will soon have its own Patanjali production unit. the announcements were made by Ramdev and CEO of Patanjali Ayurveda Acharya Balkrishna.

After teaching yoga for years and launching his own line of products — Pataljali, Ramdev has now entered into an agreement with the e-commerce websites. The partnership is done in order to give a push to the online sale of Patanjali products. As per the deal between Patanjali and the e-commerce giants, Patanjali Ayurveda’s products will now be available on PayTM Mall, Big Basket, Flipkart, Grofers, Amazon, netmeds, 1mg, Shopclues, and many others. Commenting on the move, Yoga Guru Ramdev said that these online mechanism aims to provide convenient and efficient option along with the extension of the traditional retail market.

The partnership was announced soon after the FMCG major launched its own e-commerce platform patanjaliayurved.net. While announcing the partnership, Ramdev said,”Utmost care has been taken to ensure (the) Swadeshi movement and it has been ensured that Patanjali products reach into every home without compromising on policies and business ethics”. Terming the e-stores as the point of purchase for those who are unable to reach the store, Managing Director and CEO of Patanjali Ayurveda Acharya Balkrishna said, “It would reach those who do not have access to the point of purchase and they are looking for alternate mechanism to shop and can get Patanjali products at home, and provide most efficient and convenient digital shopping experience.”

At the event, Yoga guru Ramdev also announced that Noida will soon have its own Patanjali production unit. He further said that his brand eyes to conquer the global market in coming years. After launching a line of Ayurveda products, Patanjali had recently launched kids and adult diapers and affordable sanitary napkins. Reports suggested that in 2016-17, Patanjali had crossed a turnover of Rs 10,500 crore.