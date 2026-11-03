Rangilo Re 2026 ft. Partiv Gohil concludes Nine Nights of Garba, Music and Culture

The eighth edition of Rangilo Re, Mumbai’s premier Navratri celebration, was promoted and produced by LMG Live and LLE. The festival brought together thousands of khelaiyas, prominent guests and celebrated performers, with Parthiv Gohil leading the nine nights of festivities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: Rangilo Re 2026 concluded on 19 October at Nesco Center, Mumbai, bringing nine nights of Garba, Dandiya Raas, music and cultural celebrations to a close. Led by renowned singer Parthiv Gohil, who’s performances brought audiences together through the richness of Gujarati music, the eighth edition welcomed thousands of khelaiyas alongside prominent personalities from entertainment, music and digital media, reaffirming the festival’s place among city’s major Navratri celebrations.

Promoted and produced by LMG Live and Laqshya Live Experiences (LLE), the festival was inaugurated by Shri Ashish Shelar, Hon. Minister of Electronics, Information Technology, AI and Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra. Presented by Arvind SmartSpaces and powered by The Guardians Real Estate Advisory, Rangilo Re 2026 brought traditions and contemporary live entertainment together across nine nights.

Nine Nights of Music, Garba and Star-Studded Celebrations

The festival welcomed Mr. Anant Ambani and Smt. Amruta Fadnavis, alongside celebrated singers Mika Singh and Hargun Kaur.

The festival also hosted the cast of Chumbak, including JD Majethia, Manasi Parekh, Aatish Kapadia, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Sandeepa Dhar and Mayur Jagtap, as well as the team behind the Gujarati comedy-drama Mitrata, featuring Viraj Ghelani, Deep Vaidya, Vishal Parekh, Vishwaa Joshi, Arjun Srivastava and Ankit Gajera, among others.

Other special guests included music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ganesh Acharya, Tum Mere Ho actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya, music composer Shreyas Puranik and film critic Bhawana Somaaya, along with digital creator Charmee Zaveri and others.

The festival welcomed members of the team associated with the upcoming Gujarati film Damru, including actor and comedian Sanjay Gordiya, actor Maulik Chauhan, producer Ramesh Prajapati and Dhaval Thakkar, founder of GCPL and RD Brothers.

Rangilo Re 2026 Sets a World Record with over 600 Dandiya Sticks

One of the defining moments of the 2026 edition took place on 16 October, when 622 dandiya sticks were arranged to spell ‘RANGILO RE’.

The said Record for the largest sentence created using dandiya sticks was set up by LMG Live & LLE, as recognised by the World Records Union-UK, and achieved by the audience attending the Event. The achievement added a distinctive moment to the festival’s eighth edition, combining tradition, collective participation and creative execution.

Parthiv Gohil, the Lead Artiste & face of Rangilo Re, said:

“Rangilo Re has been a constant in my journey, and performing here every year has become a tradition I deeply value. Over the years, it has been wonderful to see the festival grow and welcome thousands of khelaiyas who return to celebrate through music and Garba. This year, it was wonderful to witness the scale of the celebration and see the audience come together with the same passion and energy. What makes Rangilo Re special is the incredible response from the audience and the connection we share through music, making every performance a memorable experience.”

Shaju Ignatius, CEO – LMG Live, stated:

“Rangilo Re’s eighth edition reflects how live experiences can go beyond entertainment to create a sense of belonging and keep our cultural heritage relevant to contemporary audiences. Parthiv Gohil has been central to bringing this spirit to life through his music, connecting audiences with the traditions and emotions that make this IP Project very special.”

Laqshya Media Group brought its live entertainment production and experiential marketing capabilities to the festival, facilitating & implementing multiple domains required to deliver the nine-nights celebration.

Saurabh Khurana, Co-Founder and CEO, Laqshya Live Experiences, said:

“Delivering Rangilo Re required close coordination across stage design, technical execution, audience movement and on-ground operations. The response from khelaiyas reflects the importance of creating live experiences that are well executed while staying true to the culture at their heart.”



Arvind SmartSpaces Connects with the Rangilo Re Community

As Presenting Partner, Arvind SmartSpaces brought its brand presence to Rangilo Re 2026, aligning with the festival’s spirit of celebration and community.

The association also marked an opportunity for the brand to strengthen its connection with Mumbai as it expands its presence in the city, including developments in Santacruz, Goregaon and the Pen Khopoli corridor.

A spokesperson from Arvind SmartSpaces said:

“Our association with Rangilo Re brought together the spirit of celebration and our vision of building meaningful connections. Through engaging photo booths and thoughtfully designed installations, we became part of the festive experience and created opportunities for memorable interactions with visitors. As we expand into Mumbai, the association marks an important step in strengthening our connection with the city. Backed by the legacy of the Lalbhai Group and the Arvind Group, we continue to bring our philosophy of ‘Designed to Inspire’ to life, both within and beyond the spaces we create.”

Partners Supporting Rangilo Re 2026:

Rangilo Re 2026 was presented by Arvind SmartSpaces and powered by The Guardians Real Estate Advisory. The festival was supported by Associate Partners Burger King, Sun Pharma and Spykar, alongside Gifting Partners Top 10, Snackible, Mukta Wellness, WetnJoy, Water Kingdom, Imagicaa, Zomato and EazyDiner.

Red FM was the Exclusive Radio Partner while Bright Outdoor, Smartags and APAR Advertisers joined as Outdoor Partners. Vihaan Multimedia was the Advertising Partner, OnTV the Transit Media Partner, Khushi Advertising the Integrated Cinema Partner, and Liquid Stage the F&B Experience Partner.



About Rangilo Re

Rangilo Re is a Navratri celebration in Mumbai that brings together folk music, Garba, Dandiya Raas and contemporary entertainment. Across nine nights, the festival celebrates cultural traditions and creates a space for audiences to come together through music, dance and shared experiences.

About LMG Live

LMG Live is the live entertainment vertical of Laqshya Media Group. It produces and curates concerts, festivals and immersive live experiences across India, connecting culture, music and communities through large-scale entertainment properties.



About Laqshya Live Experiences (LLE)

LLE manages experiential events and audience experiences, connecting people, brands and culture through creative strategy and execution. Its work spans large-scale activations and bespoke experiences designed to foster audience engagement.

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