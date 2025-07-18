Ranveer Singh’s SuperYou Transforms Protein Snacks: Here’s Why Gen Z and Millennials Can’t Get Enough

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh’s foray into the health food space with SuperYou is creating waves in India’s rapidly growing snack market. SuperYou was co-founded by Ranveer and entrepreneur Nikunj Biyani.

SuperYou’s latest launch is 10g protein chips, high-protein chips aiming to tap into a powerful trend: the rising demand for nutritious, convenient snacks among Gen Z and Millennials.

“We’re taking the guilt out of snacking,” – Ranveer Singh



Why Protein?

The consumption of protein among the young generation has surged in India. The demand is growing day by day among those who are health-conscious and fitness-focused.

The market for India’s health and wellness food industry, according to market research, is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% by 2027.

Protein snacks, with their promise of satiety and muscle repair benefits, have become a top choice for urban youth balancing hectic lifestyles with wellness goals.

Ranveer Singh’s Brand Power

Gen Z resonates deeply with Ranveer’s energy and youthful persona. It adds authority and excitement to the SuperYou brand. His fitness, energy, and healthy living complement the brand’s personality, as it focuses on protein as a key nutritional element.

The star-backed positioning, therefore, creates a strong pull for young consumers who look for both quality and relatable brand stories.

SuperYou’s Strategic Move

SuperYou entered the chips and savouries market in May 2025 with protein-packed chips containing 10 grams of protein per 40-gram pack. Priced at ₹50, these chips are free from added sugar and palm oil, aligning perfectly with the clean-label trend.

The brand’s rapid expansion through quick-commerce platforms and retail outlets like Reliance and 7-Eleven signals an aggressive distribution strategy aimed at capturing urban and semi-urban markets.

Business Potential

SuperYou is planning to expand its business into biscuits and namkeens. The brand has already sold over 10 lakh units of its protein wafer bars. The company is positioning itself strategically in the growing health snack segment.

Consumers nowadays are looking for smarter snacking options, so why not snack with health benefits? Brands like SuperYou are influencing youth, either through celebrity endorsements or product innovations.

Also Read: What Is Saif Ali Khan’s Net Worth? Bollywood Star Might Lose A Massive Rs. 15,000 Crore For THIS Reason