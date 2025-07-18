LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump
Home > Bollywood > Ranveer Singh’s SuperYou Transforms Protein Snacks: Here’s Why Gen Z and Millennials Can’t Get Enough

Ranveer Singh’s SuperYou Transforms Protein Snacks: Here’s Why Gen Z and Millennials Can’t Get Enough

Ranveer Singh’s SuperYou is not just selling snacks, it’s tapping into a cultural shift among young Indians towards mindful eating and fitness. By offering tasty, protein-rich options with star appeal, SuperYou is well poised to lead the protein snack revolution in India’s competitive food market. For Gen Z and millennials craving health without compromise, SuperYou might just be the go-to snack of the future.

SuperYou’s latest launch is 10g protein chips, high-protein chips aiming to tap into a powerful trend: the rising demand for nutritious, convenient snacks among Gen Z and Millennials. (Photo: Social)
SuperYou’s latest launch is 10g protein chips, high-protein chips aiming to tap into a powerful trend: the rising demand for nutritious, convenient snacks among Gen Z and Millennials. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 02:04:12 IST

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh’s foray into the health food space with SuperYou is creating waves in India’s rapidly growing snack market. SuperYou was co-founded by Ranveer and entrepreneur Nikunj Biyani.

SuperYou’s latest launch is 10g protein chips, high-protein chips aiming to tap into a powerful trend: the rising demand for nutritious, convenient snacks among Gen Z and Millennials.

“We’re taking the guilt out of snacking,” – Ranveer Singh


Why Protein?

The consumption of protein among the young generation has surged in India. The demand is growing day by day among those who are health-conscious and fitness-focused.

The market for India’s health and wellness food industry, according to market research, is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% by 2027. 

Protein snacks, with their promise of satiety and muscle repair benefits, have become a top choice for urban youth balancing hectic lifestyles with wellness goals.

Ranveer Singh’s Brand Power

Gen Z resonates deeply with Ranveer’s energy and youthful persona. It adds authority and excitement to the SuperYou brand. His fitness, energy, and healthy living complement the brand’s personality, as it focuses on protein as a key nutritional element.

The star-backed positioning, therefore, creates a strong pull for young consumers who look for both quality and relatable brand stories.

SuperYou’s Strategic Move

SuperYou entered the chips and savouries market in May 2025 with protein-packed chips containing 10 grams of protein per 40-gram pack. Priced at ₹50, these chips are free from added sugar and palm oil, aligning perfectly with the clean-label trend.

The brand’s rapid expansion through quick-commerce platforms and retail outlets like Reliance and 7-Eleven signals an aggressive distribution strategy aimed at capturing urban and semi-urban markets.

Business Potential

SuperYou is planning to expand its business into biscuits and namkeens. The brand has already sold over 10 lakh units of its protein wafer bars. The company is positioning itself strategically in the growing health snack segment.

Consumers nowadays are looking for smarter snacking options, so why not snack with health benefits?  Brands like SuperYou are influencing youth, either through celebrity endorsements or product innovations.

Also Read: What Is Saif Ali Khan’s Net Worth? Bollywood Star Might Lose A Massive Rs. 15,000 Crore For THIS Reason

Tags: Bollywoodproteinranveer singh

More News

LeBron James Nearing the End? Lakers Legend Eyes Final Run Amid Retirement Buzz
Priyanka Chopra Glows From Within On Her 43rd Birthday: Intimate Moments with Nick Jonas On A Sun-Drenched Family Vacation
Ranveer Singh’s SuperYou Transforms Protein Snacks: Here’s Why Gen Z and Millennials Can’t Get Enough
‘Unjustifiable And Shameful’, Macron Condemns Israeli Strike On Gaza Church, Calls For Immediate Ceasefire
NFL Shake-Up: Chargers’ Mike Williams Retires After 8 Seasons, Team Looks Ahead
Why Did Shoppers Stop’s Chairman B.S. Nagesh Step Down After 3 Decades Of Service?
It’s Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday—But Do You Remember Where Her Journey Really Began?
Von Miller Joins Commanders: Veteran Pass Rusher Adds Firepower to Washington’s Super Bowl Push
Brace Yourself: Divita Juneja Is All Set To Arrive In Bollywood With Heer Express
National Caviar Day 2025: Why Food Lovers Celebrate This Seafood Luxury On July 18
Ranveer Singh’s SuperYou Transforms Protein Snacks: Here’s Why Gen Z and Millennials Can’t Get Enough

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ranveer Singh’s SuperYou Transforms Protein Snacks: Here’s Why Gen Z and Millennials Can’t Get Enough

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ranveer Singh’s SuperYou Transforms Protein Snacks: Here’s Why Gen Z and Millennials Can’t Get Enough
Ranveer Singh’s SuperYou Transforms Protein Snacks: Here’s Why Gen Z and Millennials Can’t Get Enough
Ranveer Singh’s SuperYou Transforms Protein Snacks: Here’s Why Gen Z and Millennials Can’t Get Enough
Ranveer Singh’s SuperYou Transforms Protein Snacks: Here’s Why Gen Z and Millennials Can’t Get Enough

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?