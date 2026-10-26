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Home > Business News > Raymond Plans Name Change to Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited; Board Approves Proposal

Raymond Plans Name Change to Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited; Board Approves Proposal

Raymond Plans Name Change to Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited; Board Approves Proposal

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-10-26 12:28 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26: Raymond Limited has announced a proposal to change its corporate name to Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited, marking a significant development in the company’s corporate identity.

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In a regulatory filing dated October 24, 2026, the company informed the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) that its Board of Directors had approved the proposed name change through a resolution passed by circulation.

The proposed renaming brings aerospace, defence and engineering into the company’s corporate identity. However, the filing does not announce any new investments, acquisitions or changes to its existing business operations.

According to the exchange filing, the name change remains subject to shareholder approval through a special resolution, clearance from the Registrar of Companies or Central Processing Centre, and approvals from the BSE and NSE under Regulation 45 of SEBI’s Listing Regulations.

The Board has also approved consequential amendments to the company’s Memorandum of Association (MOA) and Articles of Association (AOA), subject to the necessary approvals.

For stock market participants, the proposed change could draw attention to Raymond’s corporate positioning in the aerospace, defence and engineering segments. However, investors will need to assess subsequent company disclosures to understand any operational or financial implications.

Raymond Limited is listed on the BSE under scrip code 500330 and on the NSE under the symbol RAYMOND.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Raymond Plans Name Change to Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited; Board Approves Proposal
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Raymond Plans Name Change to Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited; Board Approves Proposal

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Raymond Plans Name Change to Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited; Board Approves Proposal
Raymond Plans Name Change to Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited; Board Approves Proposal
Raymond Plans Name Change to Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited; Board Approves Proposal
Raymond Plans Name Change to Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited; Board Approves Proposal
Raymond Plans Name Change to Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited; Board Approves Proposal

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