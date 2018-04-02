The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked Axis Bank to reconsider the 4th term for CEO Shikha Sharma. RBI has raised questions of her reappointment after 8 months of board approvals. Her new term will begin from June 2018. Earlier, Reserve bank also imposed a fine of Rs 3 crore on the Axis group.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday has asked Axis Bank to reconsider the 4th term for CEO Shikha Sharma. The regulatory board has raised some queries related to Axis Banks board’s proposal to reappoint Shikha Sharma that will from begin June 2018. RBI has raised questions of reappointment after 8 months of board approvals. The Axis Bank board has reconsidered the fourth 3-year term of Shikha Sharma.

The Reserve bank has written a letter to Axis Bank chairman Sanjiv Misra and gave its reasons for urging a review. These included the bank’s performance and its deteriorating asset quality, they said, adding that the board is now considering 1-year term for Sharma, during which it will look for a successor. “The bank’s board follows a standard process for senior appointments and forwards its recommendations to the regulator. This process is currently in progress and we are unaware of any final decision on this issue. We would also like to mention that the correspondence between regulator and bank is strictly private and confidential” quotes TOI.

Earlier, Reserve bank also imposed a fine of Rs 3 crore on the Axis group due to NPA accounts. In a statement, RBI had said that inspection of the bank with reference to its FY16 accounts showed that “violations of various regulations issued by RBI in the assessment of NPAs”. The bank flourished under Sharma’s leadership until things took a turn for the worse after RBI announced its asset quality review in December 2015. At end of December 2016, gross bad loans were at Rs 20,466 crore against Rs 5,724 crore at end of December 2015.

