Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Home > Business > RBI Conducts Seven-Day Variable Rate Reverse Repo Auction, Banks Bid Lower Than Target

RBI Conducts Seven-Day Variable Rate Reverse Repo Auction, Banks Bid Lower Than Target

RBI’s seven-day VRRR auction absorbed Rs 84,975 crore liquidity at a 5.49% cut-off rate, indicating tighter liquidity as banks bid below the Rs 1 lakh crore notified amount.

RBI Conducts Seven-Day Variable Rate Reverse Repo Auction, Banks Bid Lower Than Target
RBI Conducts Seven-Day Variable Rate Reverse Repo Auction, Banks Bid Lower Than Target

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 15:41:08 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the results of its seven-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction held on Friday. This liquidity absorption operation is part of the central bank’s ongoing efforts to manage surplus liquidity in the banking system.

According to the official notification, the RBI had announced a notified amount of Rs 1 lakh crore for this auction. However, the total amount of bids received from banks and financial institutions stood at Rs 84,975 crore, falling short of the targeted amount. The central bank accepted the entire amount of Rs 84,975 crore offered by participants.

The cut-off rate for the auction was set at 5.49 percent, while the weighted average rate came in slightly lower at 5.45 percent. The notification clarified that there was no partial acceptance of offers at the cut-off rate in this auction.

VRRR auctions are used by the RBI to withdraw excess liquidity from the system for a short duration. These auctions are conducted at market-determined interest rates, unlike the fixed-rate reverse repo, which operates at a pre-announced rate. Through this tool, the RBI fine-tunes liquidity and ensures stability in short-term interest rates.

Unlike the fixed-rate reverse repo, where the interest rate is pre-decided by the RBI, in VRRR, the interest rate is determined through an auction process. Banks bid by quoting the interest rate at which they are willing to deposit their funds with the RBI, and the final rate is based on the outcome of this bidding.

This auction indicates that banks parked lower-than-notified funds with the RBI, possibly reflecting tighter liquidity conditions or alternative investment preferences.

(From ANI)
Also Read: US Dollar Weakness Prompts Jefferies To Recommend Asian Currency Investments

Tags: cut-off raterbi liquidity tightening
Advertisement

More News

Israeli Defense Forces Confirm Significant Blow To Iranian Nuclear Infrastructure
Donald Trump On US-India Trade Deal: “Very Big One” May Be Coming Soon
China Approves Rare Earth Exports To US In Major Trade Agreement
Donald Trump Ends Trade Negotiations With Canada, Announces Tariffs Within Days
Meghan Markle’s As Ever Tea Line Under Fire For Triple-Priced Products: What’s Behind The Controversy?
Shefali Jariwala, The Kaanta Laga Girl And Bigg Boss 13 Contestant, Passes Away At 42
Donald Trump Camp Launches ‘Daddy’ Merchandise Line Featuring Mugshot Photo, Embracing NATO Chief’s Nickname
Who is Daniel Roseberry, Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding Dress Designer And Creative Director Of Schiaparelli?
Neeraj Chopra Tops Javelin World Rankings With Consistent 2025 Wins
Maryland Parents Can Withdraw Kids From LGBTQ-Themed Classes On Religious Grounds: US Supreme Court

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?