Following Bandhan Bank’s failure over not meeting the licensing condition, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday has ordered to freeze Bandhan Bank’s CEO salary and barred the bank from opening new branches. The move has come a few days after the RBI sacked founder CEO of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor. In a statement released by the Bandhan Bank in BSE, it was noted that the bank was not able to bring down the shareholding of Non Operative Financial Holding Company (NOFHC) to 40% as required under the licensing condition.

The statement also read that bank has been barred from opening new branches and a prior approval will be required to open new branches. Also, the remuneration of the MD and CEO of the bank has been frozen till further notice.

The bank also said that it has been trying to meet the licensing condition and will continue to talk to RBI in this regard. With its headquarters in Kolkata, the bank has over 937 branches in parts of the country, says the bank’s website. In April 2014, the RBI gave conditional approval for setting up the universal bank. It was 2015 when the bank started operating.

Meanwhile, the RBI recently terminated the services of Rana Kapoor as MD and CEO of the Yes Bank. The bak cited three reasons, which were “Weak compliance culture in Yes Bank”, “Weak Governance In Yes Bank” and “Wrong asset Qualification”.

