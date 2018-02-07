In its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement, the Reserve Bank of India kept the key repo rate unchanged at 6% while the reverse repo rate was unchanged at 5.75% as well. The RBI also stated that gross value added (GVA) growth for 2017-18 is projected at 6.6% and the GVA growth for 2018-19 is projected at 7.2%.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement on Wednesday announced that the key lending rates will remain unchanged while simultaneously sharing concerns about the monetary conditions due to the rising risks of inflation. The key interest rate was kept unchanged at 6% for the fourth successive time while the reverse repo rate, where RBI borrows money from commercial banks, was also left unaltered at 5.75%. Post the announcement, RBI governor Urjit Patel addressed a press conference and shed light on the inflation risks that looms over the economy of the country.

While speaking to media, Urjit Patel said, “The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) expects headline inflation to average 5.1% in Q4 of this fiscal year. It noted upside risks to inflation trajectory like firming up of global crude oil prices, hardening of non-oil industrial raw material prices and stronger purchasing power among firms.” The RBI also stated that gross value added (GVA) growth for 2017-18 is projected at 6.6% and the GVA growth for 2018-19 is projected at 7.2%.

After the monetary policy statement was released by RBI, key Indian equity indices witnessed an underwhelming afternoon session. Around 3 PM, Nifty50 traded higher by 6.80 points while Sensex traded at 34,160 points seeing a 0.1% decline. However, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was unfazed by the statement as it saw a plunge of 680 points but then a rise of 2,044 points.