RBI May Transfer Record Rs 3 Lakh Crore Dividend To Government In FY26: Here’s Why

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may transfer a record surplus dividend of Rs 2.7 lakh crore to Rs 3 lakh crore to the central government in FY26, marking a nearly 50 per cent year-on-year increase. A report by SEBI-registered Front Wave Research highlighted this development and noted that the dividend could be announced by late May. The amount would significantly exceed last year’s record-high transfer of Rs 2.1 lakh crore and could have a major impact on India’s fiscal position and banking system liquidity. The report said, “The RBI is expected to transfer a record surplus to the government in FY26, with estimates ranging from Rs 2.7 lakh crore to Rs 3 lakh crore.”

Three Key Drivers Behind The Surplus Surge

The report identified three major factors contributing to the expected surge in the surplus transfer. First, the RBI’s timely forex market operations generated strong trading gains. The central bank bought US dollars at around Rs 83-84 and sold them at Rs 84-87, locking in notable profits.

Second, the RBI earned higher interest income on its over USD 600 billion in foreign exchange reserves due to elevated global interest rates. This contributed significantly to the increase in surplus.

Third, on the domestic front, the RBI gained solid income through Open Market Operations (OMOs), bond holdings, and repo transactions. These sources added to the central bank’s earnings and strengthened its balance sheet, boosting the overall surplus available for transfer.

Liquidity Surge Expected, Bond Market Reacts

Report stated that the dividend payout could lead to a sharp turnaround in banking system liquidity. “Once the dividend is paid and spent, banking system liquidity could climb to Rs 5.5-6 trillion, up from a recent deficit,” it said.

Bond markets have started to react in anticipation of this development. The yield on the 10-year government bond has declined to 6.23 per cent and may fall further as markets price in the expected liquidity boost. Short-term yields are dropping more rapidly, steepening the yield curve—often interpreted as a sign of possible rate cuts.

Positive Momentum Across Key Sectors