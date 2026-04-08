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Home > Business News > RBI Monetary Policy: Repo Rate Stays At 5.25% – Check Impact On Your Loan EMIs, Savings, Investment And Borrowings

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo Rate Stays At 5.25% – Check Impact On Your Loan EMIs, Savings, Investment And Borrowings

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, maintaining its neutral monetary policy stance. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra cited inflation risks arising from the ongoing tensions in West Asia. Here’s how it will impact EMIs, loan rates, and fixed deposit returns for consumers.

RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25% What It Means For EMIs, Loans And FDs. Photo: ANI.
RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25% What It Means For EMIs, Loans And FDs. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 8, 2026 12:23:17 IST

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RBI Monetary Policy: Repo Rate Stays At 5.25% – Check Impact On Your Loan EMIs, Savings, Investment And Borrowings

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, April 8,  maintained the neutral monetary policy stance, keeping the repo rate unchanged at  5.25%. The RBI governor, Sanjay Malhotra mad the announcement citing risks of inflation due to the war in West Asia. Even though the fundamentals of the Indian economy remain strong, the RBI took a status quoist stance. 

This is the second time the central bank has kept the rep rate unchanged. Last time, in February, the RBI held repo rates steady and maintained a neutral stance. Last year, in December, the RBI cut the rate by 25 basis points. 

The standing deposit facility (SDF) rate remains at 5%. SDF is the rate at which banks can deposit excess funds with the RBI. The marginal sanding facility  (MSF) rate remains at 5.50%. MSF is the rate at which banks borrow money from the RBI. 

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What is Repo Rate?

Repo rate is the interest at which the RBI lends money to the banks in India. If the rate is increased, banks find it hard to borrow money from the RBI, which in turn transfers to the consumers, making loans costlier.

On the flip side, if the RBI cuts down the repo rate, banks are able to take more loans, which in turn makes loans cheaper for the customers.

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo Rate Stays At 5.25% – Check Impact On Your Loan EMIs, Savings, Investment And Borrowings

RBI Repo Rate: What It Means For Your Loans, EMIs

As the RBI maintains a “wait-and-watch” approach by keeping the repo rate at 5.25 %, it means there would be no change in your loan EMIs. According to analysts, there will be no change in home loans. Car and personal loans are likely to remain stable. 

Loans are directly linked to the repo rate. So, if there is no change in the rates, it means there would be no immediate impact on the loan EMIs.

What RBI’s Unchanged Repo Rate Stance Means For Your Savings

According to market analyst the fixed deposit rates are likely to remain stable. There would be no immediate jump in returns. Similarly, market analysts are predicting a stable outlook for debt mutual funds.

What the RBI’s Monetary Policy Decision Means for Investors And Borrowers

Market observers state that investors should expect a stable return in fixed income. However, they advise remaining cautious about the impact of inflation.

For borrowers, the analysts advise securing the loans at the current rates as immediate rate cuts are not expected.

Also Read: Why Is Stock Market Rising Today? Sensex Rises By 2,800 Points, Nifty Near 24,000 – Big Rally On Dalal Street After Iran-US Ceasefire Deal, MPC Repo Rate Announcement

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RBI Monetary Policy: Repo Rate Stays At 5.25% – Check Impact On Your Loan EMIs, Savings, Investment And Borrowings

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RBI Monetary Policy: Repo Rate Stays At 5.25% – Check Impact On Your Loan EMIs, Savings, Investment And Borrowings
RBI Monetary Policy: Repo Rate Stays At 5.25% – Check Impact On Your Loan EMIs, Savings, Investment And Borrowings
RBI Monetary Policy: Repo Rate Stays At 5.25% – Check Impact On Your Loan EMIs, Savings, Investment And Borrowings
RBI Monetary Policy: Repo Rate Stays At 5.25% – Check Impact On Your Loan EMIs, Savings, Investment And Borrowings

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