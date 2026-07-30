Will RBI Keep Rates Unchanged? Here’s What It Means For Loans, EMIs And FDs

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is set to meet from August 3 to August 5, with Governor Sanjay Malhotra scheduled to announce the policy decision on August 5. Most economists expect the central bank to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent, as it continues to balance inflation risks and economic growth.

The last revision of the repo rate was effected in December 2025, when the RBI lowered the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 percent. There has been no further change in the repo rate for three successive times after that. The next one will most probably come in August.

When Is The RBI MPC Meeting?

As per the official calendar of the RBI, the Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to meet from 3rd August to 5th August 2026. The policy announcement by Governor Sanjay Malhotra is scheduled for 5th August at 10:00 AM IST. The next Monetary Policy Committee meeting after August 2026 will be scheduled between 5th October to 7th October 2026.

Will RBI Change The Repo Rate?

Most economists are of the view that the RBI is going to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent. As per a Reuters survey conducted recently, among 72 economists, 68 have indicated that the RBI is going to keep the interest rate unchanged. While just four economists expect a 25 basis point rate hike, there are no economists who are predicting any rate cut.

Why Are Economists Expecting A Pause?

According to experts, the RBI will probably hold back from taking any monetary policy decision until further economic data comes in. There are many reasons why the RBI is holding back. Retail inflation increased to 4.38 percent in June, breaching the 4 percent target set by the RBI.

At the same time, policymakers are closely watching global crude oil prices, monsoon progress, the rupee’s movement against the US dollar and the US Federal Reserve’s policy stance. These factors could influence inflation and growth in the coming months. The RBI has repeatedly said that future policy decisions will remain data dependent.

What Will It Mean For Home Loan Borrowers?

If the RBI keeps the repo rate unchanged, home loan, personal loan and auto loan EMIs are unlikely to change immediately. Borrowers with floating-rate loans should not expect any immediate relief in their monthly instalments. Similarly, banks are unlikely to make broad-based changes to lending rates unless their own funding costs change. However, individual banks may still revise loan rates depending on their business strategy and competition.

What Should FD Investors Expect?

The status quo regarding interest rates also implies that fixed deposit interest rates will largely stay unchanged. While banks may continue to offer attractive deposit interest rates to lure customers, there is no expectation of any significant move unless the RBI launches a fresh interest rate cycle.

What Should Investors Watch?

Though the repo rate in itself might not be altered, investors would be paying keen attention to any signals sent out by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regarding their stance on inflation, growth, and their policy decisions for the coming period. Given the fact that there is still high inflation risk coupled with continued uncertainties, it is anticipated that the RBI will adopt a conservative yet flexible approach.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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