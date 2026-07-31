RBI’s New FD Rule From October: Will Banks Still Be Able To Offer Better Interest Rates?

The Reserve Bank of India’s latest diktat on fixed deposits and large cash deposits for a business could affect how the banks choose the rate of interest. Starting October 1, 2026, banks can’t charge different rates of interest to two customers depositing the same sum of money on the same day, even though deposits are made from two different branches of a particular bank.

The entire move is said to bring parity in deposit pricing among the different players in the banking sector and to bring more transparency and consistency across the banking system. The new framework announced by the RBI is under the Reserve Bank of India (Commercial Banks – Interest Rate on Deposits) Second Amendment Directions, 2026. The central bank finalised the rules after considering feedback on the draft guidelines it released in June.

No More Different Rates For Same Deposit

Imagine two customers, one from Delhi and the other from a small town in Bihar, make similar fixed deposits in the same bank on the same day. Previously, banks had some scope to negotiate or provide different rates in some cases. As of October, that will no longer be allowed.

The Reserve Bank of India has clarified that all branches of a bank will have to pay the same interest rate to customers for deposits of the same amount received on the same day. The rate they quote must also be the one that the bank displays publicly.

It is expected to reduce price differences and ensure that customers are treated fairly, regardless of where they bank.

Daily Required Disclosure of Interest Rate

Another big change is more transparency.

Now banks will have to display their bulk deposit interest rates on their official websites by 10:00 am on every business day. A 10-minute grace period has been provided, which means the revised rates should be available by 10:10 am.

Banks are not permitted to quote a different rate to another customer for the same category of deposit once these rates are published. This provides a publicly verifiable benchmark and reduces the private negotiations that were common in the bulk deposit market.

What Is A Bulk Deposit?

The new rules will have the greatest impact on bulk deposits, which are deposits of Rs 3 crore or more.

Corporates, institutions, trusts and high-net-worth individuals usually make these deposits, while retail customers do not. Banks were large and often negotiated interest rates individually with depositors.

The latest RBI directions have put these negotiations under a transparent framework by mandating publicly disclosed rates and uniform pricing for similar deposits.

Banks Still Have Some Room to Manoeuvre

But the central bank has given banks some leeway under the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) framework.

Banks may charge a different rate of interest if a particular type of bulk deposit is associated with a higher risk of withdrawal, but this variation must be based on accepted financial risk parameters and not on customer preference or bargaining power.

This enables banks to manage liquidity while ensuring that any pricing difference is based on objective financial considerations.

Does It Affect Regular FD Investors?

For most retail customers with fixed deposits below Rs 3 crore, the change may not immediately affect the interest rate they receive.

But the bigger principle that the RBI brought in – the rate quoted by a bank has to be the rate at which it actually offers the deposit – adds to transparency for all depositors. This also reduces the potential for hidden or discretionary pricing practices.

Reasons For RBI To Introduce These Changes

The revised framework, the central bank says, aims to improve transparency and encourage uniformity in deposit pricing and enhance customer confidence in the banking system.

The RBI is now making banks publish rates every morning and stick to them across all branches, which will make the bulk deposit market more transparent and easier to monitor.

The same set of directions has also been given to small finance banks, regional rural banks, payment banks, local area banks and urban co-operative banks, extending the new transparency standards across the wider banking sector.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)