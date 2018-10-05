The Reserve Bank of India on Friday kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% in its fourth Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of FY19. The announcement has surprised the market as rate hike of 25 basis points was expected following the previous two hikes in repo rates in the months of June and August.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% in its fourth Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of FY19. The announcement has surprised the market as rate hike of 25 basis points was expected following the previous two hikes in repo rates in the months of June and August. The central bank decided to hold the meeting when the country is facing the continuous threat of devaluation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, rising crude oil prices and liquidity issue.

While no changes have been made to the repo rate, the bank has changed its stance from ‘Neutral’ to ‘Calibrated Tightening’. Also, it is up to the commercial banks either they want to keep interest rates ‘stagnant or want to raise them. Reportedly, several banks have been raising the interest rates even before the RBI has raised the repo rates in June.

Similarly, the reverse repo rate has also remained unchanged at 6.25%. Notably, the repo rate is the rate at which the commercial banks borrow money from the central bank. On the other hand, the reverse repo rate is the rate at which banks lend money to the RBI.

