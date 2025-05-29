RBI Sees Stable Inflation Outlook Amid Global Cooling, Monsoon Boost

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has expressed strong confidence in maintaining headline inflation at or below its target of 4.0 per cent over the next 12 months. The central bank’s Annual Report, released on Thursday, stated that inflation dropped below the target in February and March 2025, largely due to a steep decline in food inflation. “With inflation falling below the target in February and March 2025, supported by a sharp fall in food inflation, there is now greater confidence about a durable alignment of headline inflation with the target of 4.0 per cent over a 12-month horizon,” the report said.

Inflation Trend Improves In FY25 Says RBI

The RBI highlighted a broad improvement in inflation trends during 2024-25. Headline inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), averaged 4.6 per cent, down from 5.4 per cent in the previous fiscal year. The decline came from a combination of falling core inflation—excluding food and fuel—at 3.5 per cent, and a 2.5 per cent drop in fuel prices. Food inflation, which surged to 9.7 per cent in October 2024, declined sharply to 2.9 per cent by March 2025. However, the RBI observed an uptick in core inflation in the second half of FY25, driven primarily by rising global gold prices.

Favourable Outlook For FY26 Inflation According To RBI

The central bank expects inflation to remain stable in FY26, supported by easing global commodity prices and improving domestic supply conditions. The report projected that softening supply chain constraints and expectations of better agricultural output—backed by an above-normal south-west monsoon—will help control inflation. RBI noted that the current combination of benign inflation and moderate economic growth supports a pro-growth monetary policy stance. However, it also stressed the importance of staying alert due to global economic uncertainties that may impact inflation and financial stability.

Global Inflation Cools, But Risks Persist

RBI acknowledged that global inflation declined to 5.7 per cent in 2024 from 6.6 per cent in 2023, driven by tighter monetary policy and improving supply chains. Projections suggest it will fall further to 4.3 per cent in 2025 and 3.6 per cent in 2026. However, the RBI warned of persistent risks. “Stubborn services inflation in some parts of the world, higher tariffs in the US, and the possibility of uncoordinated global monetary responses” could pose challenges. The report also cited financial volatility, geopolitical tensions, trade fragmentation, and climate-related shocks as potential threats to inflation stability and economic growth.

