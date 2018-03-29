The penalty of Rs 58.90 crore was imposed by the RBI as ICICI Bank failed to comply with RBI directions on the direct sale of securities from its HTM portfolio. The penalty by RBI comes after the board had expressed full faith and confidence in ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar. The matter was highlighted after it was alleged that Kochhar gave out loans to Videocon group after ignoring a few of the guidelines.

Just a few hours after ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar got the backing of the board of directors following a news report that Kochhar doled out loans to an industrial group since they were close friends, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has slapped a penalty of Rs 58.90 crore on ICICI Bank. The penalty was imposed by the RBI as ICICI Bank failed to comply with RBI directions on the direct sale of securities from its Held to Maturity (HTM) portfolio and specified disclosure in this regard. The penalty of Rs 58.9 crore comes after the board had expressed full faith and confidence in Chanda Kochhar.

The following development comes to wake after it was reported that the privately-owned ICICI Bank Ltd was the latest bank to be pulled up for being involved in wrongdoings while granting loans to Videocon Group. Of the total amount availed by the Videocon group, the ICICI Bank’s share is said to be less than the 10% of the total amount. The loan amount given by ICICI bank to Videocon Group is said to be something around Rs 3250 crore. Meanwhile, coming out in support of ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, the board of directors said that they have full faith and confidence in Kochhar.

Issuing a statement on the alleged fraud, the ICICI Bank said that there was no conflict of interest in granting of loans to Videocon group. The Board further said that no individual employee, whatever may be the position, has the ability to influence the credit decision at the bank. Reportedly, the following scam took place in 2012. As reports, ICICI Bank’s share was less than 10% while the rest 90% were sanctioned by other financial institutions.

