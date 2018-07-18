The new Rs 100 note be violet in colour and is expected to smaller than the previous version, which is going to be released by the Reserve Bank of India by the next month. Despite the new, the release of new notes, circulation of the old Rs 100 note will be not be impacted.

After maroon of Rs 2000, yellow of Rs 200, and green of Rs 50, the Reserve bank of India is set to release a new violet of Rs 100 note in violet colour by the next month, as reported by Zee Busines. The new note will be slightly bigger than that of Rs 10 and will bear the impression of Gujarat’s historic stepwell Rani ki Vav. Despite the release of new notes, circulation of the old Rs 100 note will be not be impacted. The new design of the Rs 100 note was given a final approval at the printing press, where Rs 2000 note are also printed.

The printing of the new Rs 100 notes has begun at the printing press in Dewas with foreign ink. In order to transcend its circulation, banks will have to make changes in the ATMs to accommodate the newly made notes, similar to other new notes of various denominations.

In August 2017, the RBI had introduced the Rs 200 currency note which reportedly had many features, such as Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right, a latent image with denominational numeral 200, with the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation, wherein Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were scrapped in the name of abolishing black money, to transcend digital economy.

However, it was considered one of the failed economic policies by the Narendra Modi government due to many pitfalls, including loss of employment, serpentine queues in the banks and ATMs, ruckus due to inadequate manufacturing of new notes.

