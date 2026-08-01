RBI To Roll Out Plastic Rs 10, Rs 20 Notes: Are They Better Than Paper currency Despite Higher Printing Costs?

For years, cash has faced two major challenges: it gets damaged quickly and replacing it costs money. Now, India is exploring a solution that several countries have already adopted that is polymer banknotes. The Reserve Bank of India is moving ahead with trials of polymer notes in ₹10 and ₹20 denominations. The move does not mean paper currency will disappear immediately. Paper notes will continue to remain in circulation while the performance of polymer notes is studied.

Why India Is Looking At Polymer Currency Again

India has explored the idea of polymer notes before, but the plan did not move into full-scale use. The latest trial brings the idea back into focus as the country looks at ways to improve the durability and security of everyday currency.

Low-value notes such as ₹10 and ₹20 are handled frequently and often wear out faster than higher denominations. This makes them a practical starting point for testing whether polymer material can improve the life of currency in Indian conditions.

The main idea behind the trial is simple: if a note lasts longer, the need to print and replace it may reduce over time.

How Polymer Notes Are Made And Why They Cost More

While polymer notes have been referred to as “plastic money”, they are not produced using regular plastics. Polymer notes utilise a special polymer substance that may be described as biaxially oriented polypropylene, also known as BOPP.

The printing of polymer notes is done through a more sophisticated process as compared to traditional paper money printing. The process begins by preparing the polymer film and hardening it. It is followed by including special security features such as windows, inks, holograms, and tactile features before the printing process.

This technology makes polymer notes more expensive to produce initially. The polymer material costs more than traditional banknote paper, and the manufacturing process requires specialised equipment.

However, the higher printing cost is only one part of the calculation. Central banks consider the total lifetime cost of a note, including how often it needs to be replaced and processed.

The Australian case reveals the reason why some nations still opt for polymer even with its relatively high initial cost. This is because the Reserve Bank of Australia determined that the longer durability of polymer banknotes led to reduced costs.

Are Polymer Notes Really Better Than Paper Money?

The main benefit of polymer money is that it lasts longer. Repeated use leads to paper notes absorbing moisture, gathering dirt and getting damaged. Polymer notes are more resistant to water, tearing and wear and tear.

This additional life is especially useful for the denominations in heavy circulation that pass quickly through the economy. Fewer changes can also help reduce the strain on the systems used to print and distribute currency.

But polymer notes are not without flaws. Some users need time to adjust to the texture and feel of them and they can feel different than paper notes. Depending on the design, some cash processing machines (such as some vending or sorting machines) might also need modification.

The point of polymer currency isn’t to make cash trouble-free. It is to take away some of the weaknesses of the traditional paper note.

One of the most common questions is whether polymer notes melt in hot weather. If all goes well, the answer is no.

The polymer banknote is designed to survive everyday environments, including those that are warm. As with other plastic-based materials, they can be damaged by extreme heat or flames but they will not melt when exposed normally (like carrying them in a wallet or storing them in a vehicle).

The Global Shift Towards Plastic-based Currency

Australia was the first country to introduce a complete series of polymer banknotes and became a model for other nations. Canada later replaced its paper notes with polymer versions, while the United Kingdom introduced polymer versions of several denominations.

Countries including New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Romania and Brunei have also adopted polymer notes in different forms.

These countries have shown that polymer currency can work on a large scale, but adoption depends on each country’s economic conditions, printing capabilities and cash usage patterns.

Security has been another major reason behind the shift. Polymer notes can include transparent windows, complex designs and other features that are difficult to reproduce using basic printing methods.

However, polymer notes do not completely stop counterfeiting. They only add more barriers that make illegal reproduction more difficult.

Cost, Environment and The Future Of Cash

The environmental issues regarding the use of polymer currencies remain controversial. The proponents believe that with polymer money, there will be no necessity to print more often and thus save resources in the long run.

However, it must be noted that polymer money is still plastic-based and should be disposed of in the appropriate way. With an increased lifetime, the issue of disposal does not become irrelevant.

For India, the current trial will help answer important questions. These include how polymer notes perform in local weather conditions, how people respond to their feel and whether the long-term savings justify the higher initial cost.

The future of cash is unlikely to be a simple choice between paper and plastic. Polymer notes may become another option in a changing financial system where physical currency continues to exist alongside digital payments.

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