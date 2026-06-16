RBI’s Financial Product Mis-Selling Rules: Here’s What You Need to Know

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced new rules to protect bank customers from unfair sales practices and misleading offers that pop up on the screens. Under the new guidelines banks are not allowed to pressure customers into buying insurance or other financial products when they are trying to take a loan if it’s required. On June 15, 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced new rules under the Commercial Bank- Responsible Business Conduct) Second Amendment Directions, 2026. These rules are meant for all commercial banks but they have separate guidelines for small finance banks, payments banks, regional, rural banks, and local area banks. These regulations are planned to come into effect from January 1, 2027.

RBI’s Financial Product Mis-Selling Rules: What does it mean?

Mis-selling is when a bank sells a financial product that is not really fit for your needs, or it uses unfair and misleading tactics to get you to say yes to the product. Basically to safeguard customers, the RBI has now laid out in a very clear way what counts as mis-selling in its latest rules.

Under these RBI guidelines, mis-selling can mean a few different unfair things by banks. For example, it can involve selling a product that does not suit your financial situation. It may also include giving wrong, unclear or incomplete details about the product or offering it without your clear and direct consent.

Another angle is when they try to link services like forcing you to buy an insurance policy so you can later get a home loan or personal loan. And even if regulators like SEBI, IRDAI, or PFRDA say something is mis-selling, that will also be treated as mis-selling under the RBI framework.

If the bank is found guilty, then it will have to refund the full amount paid by the customer and also compensate them for any losses that were caused. Customers can also raise a complaint within 30 days after they receive a signed copy of their agreement from the bank.

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