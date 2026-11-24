The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed new rules that could give bank customers greater control over their money and help prevent digital banking fraud. The proposals include an emergency ‘Stop Switch’ to block outgoing payments, customised transaction limits and an option to nominate a trusted person to approve high-value transfers. These changes are part of RBI’s draft amendments to its directions on responsible business conduct. The aim is to make digital banking safer and ensure banks take greater responsibility for preventing electronic fraud.

However, the rules are not yet final. RBI has invited public comments until December 14, 2026. If approved, the proposed safeguards will come into effect from July 1, 2027, or earlier if banks decide to implement them.

RBI’s Stop Switch: One Option to Block All Outgoing Digital Payments

‘Stop Switch’ is one of the biggest proposals. Through this facility, customers can immediately stop all debit transactions initiated by them in just one go. The facility may prove to be really useful for people who have any sort of doubts about their bank account or login details getting compromised.

Once the facility is activated, it stops customers from making debit transactions, making any new payment mandates, making new standing instructions or even linking a UPI to a new third-party payment application. But it does not put an embargo on the entire bank account of the person. People can still receive money from it. Loan instalments and bank charges will also fall out of the ambit of this facility. Customers can turn off the facility once they are done with the requisite authentication process.

Customers Can Set Their Own Digital Transaction Limits

RBI has also proposed giving customers the freedom to decide how much money they can transfer through different digital payment channels. Customers will be able to set individual transaction limits, daily limits for specific beneficiaries and overall daily limits for payment channels.

For example, a customer could restrict payments to a particular person to ₹20,000 per day, even if the bank allows a higher amount. They could also set a maximum transaction limit of ₹10,000 on a selected payment channel. These controls will also cover debit cards, credit cards and prepaid cards. Customers will be able to enable or disable domestic and international transactions and set separate limits for ATM, online, point-of-sale and contactless payments.

Another important change is that banks will have to keep digital payment channels disabled by default for new customers. These services can only be activated after customers give their explicit consent and complete authentication.

Trusted Person May Approve High-Value Bank Transfers

RBI has proposed a Trusted Person Mechanism (TPM) to add another layer of security to high-value transactions. Under this facility, customers can nominate an individual aged 18 or above to approve transactions exceeding a limit selected by the account holder.

Whenever a transaction crosses that limit, the nominated person will receive its details, including the amount and beneficiary information. They will have one hour to approve or reject it. If the person rejects the transaction or fails to respond within the given time, the transfer will be declined.

Both individuals must provide consent, and banks will have to introduce a 24-hour cooling-off period before activating the facility. The trusted person will not get access to the customer’s bank account, balance, investments, fixed deposits or insurance details. The facility will also not cover UPI transfers, merchant payments or recurring payments.

When Will RBI’s Proposed Banking Rules Come Into Effect?

RBI has invited comments on the draft directions till December 14, 2026. If the proposed customer protections are finally adopted, they are likely to come into effect from July 1, 2027. In a separate move, RBI intends to widen the ambit of the term “negligence of the bank” in digital fraud cases. This would include failures in providing compulsory transaction alerts, authentication, and fraud-reporting facilities round the clock, among others. The new additions are to be made effective from January 1, 2027.

The proposed amendments are likely to empower the customers while putting additional responsibility on the banks when it comes to digital payments security issues. The customers will have to wait till RBI finalises the rules before availing these facilities.