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Home > Business News > RBSE Class 10th Result 2026

RBSE Class 10th Result 2026

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 Result 2026. Candidates will be able to view the result on the official website.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026
RBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: March 18, 2026 14:35:35 IST

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RBSE Class 10th Result 2026

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 Result 2026 soon. Candidates will be able to view the result on the official website. 

Over 10 lakh students are waiting for the results after appearing for the examinations. The board this year has decided to declare an earlier result than in the last few years.

Where to check the RBSE Class 10 result 2026 online

After the result is declared, candidates can check their results by visiting the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students need to enter their roll number to know their scorecard. The result will show the marks of every subject and the overall qualifying.

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How to download the Rajasthan Board

Students can follow these steps to check and download their results:

  • Visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Click on the ‘Secondary Exam Result 2026’ link
  • Enter your roll number in the login window
  • Submit the details
  • View and download the result
  • Take a printout for future reference.

Students are advised to verify all details carefully after downloading the result.

How were RBSE Class 10 exams 2026 conducted

Rajasthan Board conducted the examinations for class 10 from 12 to 28 February 2026. For faster checks, roughly 35,000 teachers were assigned to evaluation centres across Rajasthan. The board has opted for a more systematic approach for checks this year with an aim of giving quick results.

What is the passing criteria for the RBSE Class 10 result 2026

Students have to score at least 33 percent in each subject and overall to qualify for the exam. Students who do not qualify for the minimum requirement in one or two subjects will be provided a chance to appear for supplementary exams.

Will RBSE announce Class 10 toppers in 2026

No official word has been released by the board as to whether it will publish the list of toppers. In 2025, RBSE made a decision not to declare the topper’s name. Conditions are that topper names should be declared this year.

When will the RBSE Class 10 result 2026 be declared

The result of the Class 10 2026 of RBSE is expected to be declared on March 20. However, the board has not yet announced the declaration date; however, the board officials say that the examination was evaluated in the final stage..

Why is RBSE releasing the Class 10 results 2026 early

The announcement of early results comes as the board plans to start the new academic year on April 1. With early results, students can make preparations for their next phase of studies.

Also, a radical change is planned by the board for 2027. The board wants to hold class 10 exams twice in February and May. Now that the evaluation process is just about to be completed, students can expect the result by keeping their roll numbers handy and keeping an eye on the official website for updates on the RBSE Class 10 result 2026.

Also Read: JNVST Result 2026 Released For Class 6, Check Result Link And Key Details Here

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 1:43 PM IST
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Tags: Rajasthan Board 10th result 2026Rajasthan Board Class 10th scorecardRBSE 10th result dateRBSE Class 10 result 2026

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RBSE Class 10th Result 2026

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