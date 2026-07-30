Redington Share Price Hits Record High After Q1 Results: What’s Fueling the Rally Beyond Apple Sales?

Redington Ltd’s stock hit a fresh 52-week high on Thursday, buoyed by blockbuster quarterly earnings, but shareholders may have missed a key clue in the company’s numbers. India’s biggest technology distributor, also one of Apple’s biggest partners in India, is quietly distancing itself from the iPhone maker even as its business continues to grow exponentially.

That change seems to have made an impression on Dalal Street.

Redington shares climbed almost 18% to a record high of 338.50 in early trade on Thursday after the company reported record revenue and profit for the April-June quarter. They later pared some of the gains but were quoting Rs 315.65, up nearly 10 per cent in late morning.

Share Rally Was Driven By More Than Just Good Earnings

This was not just sales-driven but profit-driven. But net profit surged as much as 77% to Rs 486 crore during the quarter, a pace much quicker than the 35% growth in sales to Rs 34,922 crore – a record high – in the same period. EBITDA has grown 76%, and margins also improved, showing that the company is gaining the ability to generate more value per rupee of operations compared to last year’s operations. It was not just strong profitability that drove it; investors liked growth and improved metrics.

Apple’s Business Is Still Relevant But It Is Losing Share

The company’s revenue mix was maybe the most interesting detail.

Apple made up 31% of Redington’s revenue in the quarter, down from 34% a year earlier. This figure might at first sight be a negative. It actually indicates a more diversified business.”

It is growing fast in software, enterprise technology, cloud computing and cybersecurity and it’s becoming less dependent on one global brand and is opening up new avenues for higher-margin revenues.

India Maintains Growth Momentum For Redington

India was the company’s largest growth engine.

Revenue from the Singapore, India and South Asia (SISA) business shot up 63%, buoyed by large enterprise deals, rising demand for premium smartphones, cloud adoption and cybersecurity solutions.

In the segment, Mobility Solutions grew by 88%, Technology Solutions grew by 57%, Software Solutions grew by 42% and End Point Solutions grew by 49%.

The logistics unit of the company, ProConnect, also posted its best quarterly revenue ever, up 38% year-on-year, driven by strong demand across its supply chain business.

Efficiency Improved, But One Number Still Needs Watching

Redington also increased its operational efficiency.

Global working capital days improved from 37 days to 32 days, reflecting improved inventory management and faster execution of business.

But free cash flow was negative at ₹995 crore, as compared to ₹940 crore a year ago. The company attributed the increase primarily to higher working capital investments to support its growing business.

Management Counts On Sustainable Growth

“We have started FY27 on a strong note, delivering our highest-ever quarterly revenue and profit,” said V. S. Hariharan, Managing Director and Group CEO. “This performance reflects the strength of our diversified business model, disciplined execution and broad-based momentum across businesses and geographies. Profit growth significantly outpaced revenue growth, reinforcing our continued focus on profitable and sustainable growth.”

Why Investors Are Ignoring The Headline Numbers

For investors, Thursday’s rally wasn’t just a response to yet another strong earnings report. It was a sign of a more confident Redington moving beyond its identity as a distributor of Apple.

The firm is building a more balanced growth story, with software, cloud services, cybersecurity and enterprise technology accounting for a bigger share of its business. If this trend continues, Redington’s future may be less about any one brand and more about the strength of its diversified technology ecosystem, a factor the market appears to be rewarding.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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