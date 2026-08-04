Buying Property? One Paperwork Mistake That Could Cost You Ownership

Buying a home or a plot is one of the biggest financial decisions most people make. But paying the seller and registering the property is not the end of the process. A single missed step can create legal disputes, delay future sales or make it difficult to get a home loan. Here’s a simple guide to help you buy property safely and avoid expensive mistakes.

Start By Verifying Ownership

The first question you need to ask is whether the seller is the rightful owner of the property. In case there are multiple owners of the property, consent should be obtained from all the co-owners. In case the property is inherited or donated, get the proof to validate his claim.

Get the latest sale deed registration, other documents of title, and proof of identity of the seller. Most property attorneys advise verifying title history of at least 30 years.

Check Whether The Title Is Clear

A property should have a clear and marketable title. This means there should be no ownership disputes, pending court cases or competing claims.

Also verify whether the property has been mortgaged to a bank. One of the most important documents for this is the Encumbrance Certificate (EC) which is a record of registered financial liabilities and transactions. But an EC does not guarantee a perfect title and therefore legal due diligence is still necessary.

Verify Approvals And Pending Dues

In case you want to purchase an apartment, please ensure that all necessary approvals have been obtained for the particular project. These include the approved building plan, Occupancy Certificate (OC), Completion Certificate (CC) and RERA registration.

For plots, verify land-use approvals and layout approvals.

Also ask for the latest property tax receipts, electricity and water bills, and maintenance payment records. Outstanding dues may eventually become the buyer’s responsibility.

Registration Transfers Ownership

Once the documents are verified and the payment is completed, the property is registered at the office of the Sub-Registrar.

The process generally involves paying stamp duty and registration charges, submitting identity documents, completing biometric verification where applicable, and signing the sale deed in the presence of witnesses.

In many states, registration can be completed on the same day if all documents are in order. Several states have also introduced digital appointment systems and paperless registration to reduce processing time.

Registration And Mutation Are Not The Same

Registration is often seen by many buyers as the whole process. That is not so.

Legal transfer of ownership is done by a registered Sale Deed. Then mutation. The property owner name is updated in municipal or revenue records to reflect the new owner in future property tax and land records.

It is held time and again by the Supreme Court that mutation does not create ownership. This is an administrative record for tax revenue purposes only. Legal ownership rests on a valid title and a transfer for value, such as a deed of sale.

Although mutation does not establish title, completing it soon after registration is important because it helps avoid administrative complications during resale, inheritance or while applying for loans.

Documents Needed For Mutation

The requirements can vary from State to State but in general the buyer has to submit the registered sale deed, identity proof, address proof, property tax receipts and an application form. Supporting documents may also be required by some states, depending upon the nature of the property transfer.

Processing time also differs. Mutation in urban settings takes a few weeks, but in rural areas it can take longer.

Budget For More Than The Purchase Price

The property’s sale price is only one part of the total cost.

Buyers should also budget for stamp duty, registration charges, legal fees, brokerage, mutation fees and society transfer charges wherever applicable. Stamp duty is usually the biggest additional expense and varies from one state to another.

Avoid These Common Mistakes

Many property disputes begin because buyers skip basic checks.

Verify ownership and title documents before paying a large advance. Do not think that just because you have an Encumbrance Certificate, the property is free of disputes. Make sure all taxes and maintenance charges are paid. Do check RERA registration of an under construction apartment before you buy it.

If the seller is only using a General Power of Attorney (GPA), be careful. Courts have consistently held that a GPA alone does not transfer ownership. The principal legal document that transfers title is a registered sale deed.

After registration, don’t forget to apply for mutation. It may not create ownership, but it does provide a record for the government that the transfer occurred.

Property Buying Is Becoming More Digital

Some states are updating their property registration and land records. Haryana has implemented paperless registration with automatic mutation in many cases. To reduce delays, Karnataka has expanded automated mutation systems. Uttar Pradesh has tightened identity checks at the time of registration. These reforms are part of a broader initiative by the Centre to digitise land records and bring more transparency in property transactions.

Even according to recent developments, every property in Delhi could soon get a unique digital identity under the proposed Delhi Land Records Bill, 2026, as the city government moves to create a unified digital record of land and property across the national capital.

The process of purchasing a piece of property involves more than just buying the right house and settling on the right price. Involves ensuring that all legal documents have been taken care of before signing on the dotted line.

This is because taking care of things like a thorough title investigation, proper registration, mutation and paperwork may prevent you from endless litigation for many years to come.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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