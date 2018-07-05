Reliance 41st AGM: Akash and Isha launched Jio Phone 2 that will be made available with a full keypad and horizontal screen viewing experience. Apart from this, Mukesh Ambani also ended the suspense and announced the launch date and cost of JioPhone 2.

Akash and Isha launched Jio Phone 2 that will be made available with full keypad and horizontal screen viewing experience

Reliance 41st AGM: Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Ltd held its 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Birla Matushri Sabhagar, 19, near Medical Research Centre, in Mumbai. After launching JioPhone during his last AGM, Mukesh Ambani’s children Akash and Isha launched Jio Phone 2 that will be made available with a full keypad and horizontal screen viewing experience. Apart form rejoicing its stakeholders with another JioPhone, the young Ambani’s also unveiled JioGiga set-top Box.

The all-new set-top Box will redefine the television viewing as it will give one an experience of having a theatre in your living room. Sweating its competitor’s JioGiga set-top Box can also be operated by voice and will be pre-installed with almost all the Indian languages to make it user-friendly.

Here are the HIGHLIGHTS from RIL’s 41st AGM in Mumbai:

12:25 pm – In its bid to make the environment greener, Reliance said that they recycled more than 2 billion pet bottles in 2017. Ambani added that they have also got into a joint venture with British Petroleum and will be initiating gas production by 2020 and will be achieving production by 2022.

12:17 pm – RIL chairman says by using JioGigaFiber, people will be able to connect with global experts of all colleges in India.

12:15 pm – Mukesh Ambani says they will start the registration process from August 15 and the area that gets maximum registrations will be prioritised. Ambani adds that his intention is to get JioGigaFiber under India’s top 5 broadband providing service.

12:13 pm – RIL announces the launch of JioGigaFiber and adds that thousands of houses have been put under trial for the checking of JioGigaFiber. Mukesh Ambani said that those interested can register through MyJio or can simply log on to jio.com from August 15.

12:10 pm – Ending the suspense Mukesh Ambani announces the launch date of JioPhone 2. Ambani says the JioPhone 2 will be launched on Independence Day August 15 for Rs 2,999.

12:05 pm – Mukesh Ambani takes the stage and announces the Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama Offer under which the users with old JioPhone can exchange their old phones for Rs 501 from August 1.

11:55 am – Taking forward Modi’s Digital India project, Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani said that Jio was born to realise the dram of digitisation.

11: 50 am – Akash Ambani says that the new Jio Giga TV will also have call feature that will allow the Jio TV users to call other users at any point of time. he added that the Jio Engineers will be setting a normal home into a Jio home within an hour.

UPDATING…

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App

Read More