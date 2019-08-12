Reliance AGM 2019 Jio GigaFiber: A broadband services have been launched by the Reliance Jio alongside JioPhone 2 at the 42nd Annual General Meeting in Mumbai. Major announcements regarding the triple play of carriage, content and commerce, the much-talked-about fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service have been made at the event. Ambanis have announced about Mixed Reality services, including MR shopping, MR education and MR movie watching.

Reliance AGM 2019 Jio GigaFiber: Reliance Jio has announced the broadband services Jio GigaFiber alongside JioPhone 2 at the 42nd Annual General Meeting. The company has made major announcements regarding the triple play of carriage, content and commerce, the much-talked-about fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service. Not just that, Ambanis has also announced about Mixed Reality services, including MR shopping, MR education, and MR movie watching.

With MR shopping, subscribers will able to purchase a dress, for example, to know how it looks in the real world and how it would fit the subscriber. Services will benefit the virtual version of the subscriber. Similarly, 3D models of the solar system in AR. The subscribers can also watch movies through the MR headset for the full theatre experience.

Besides that, Ambani Jio forever plans also made an announcement to provide HD or 4k LED television and 4k set-top box for free.

Various announcements have been made by the Reliance Jio Fiber:

It will be bundled with the subscriptions to most leading premium OTT applications. Premium Jio Fiber customers will be able to launch movies on the same day it has been released in the theatres, Ambani said. This service will be launched in the middle of 2020.

Jio Fiber will also get Jio Postpaid Plus. It will offer at-home portability, family plans, international roaming at a fraction of the cost, and phone upgrades at preferential rates. The complete details of tariffs is available from September 5, 2019.

Jio Fiber customers who had opted for the annual plans will get HD LED or 4K televisions and a 4K set-top box for free. This is also called Jio Fiber Welcome Offer.

