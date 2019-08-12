Reliance AGM 2019: With an aim to boost digital services in India, RIL and Microsoft announced an agreement. Here is what Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella promised India with its partnership with RIL.

Reliance AGM 2019: This is what Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella promised India with its partnership with RIL: Reliance Industrial Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani has announced a partnership between Reliance and Microsoft today, August 12, 2019. While Reliance’s telecom division is aiming at setting up a network of massive world-class data centers across the country, Microsoft will help the telecom industry by facilitating it with its cloud platform Azure. While addressing the RIL’s 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2019, Satya Nadella said that the customers would be able to achieve more because of the partnership adding there would be collective opportunities ahead.

Nadella asserted that the advancement in technology has been shaping the next phase of innovation, and are creating new opportunities for people across the globe, mainly in India. He said that Microsoft has been working with the mission to empower every individual on the planet, and the partnership, it has announced with Reliance today would hold the company to achieve that.

He further stated that Microsoft has been helping and looking forward to helping millions of organizations across the country to flourish and grow in the era of rapid technological change. As a part of their unique long-term agreement, Microsoft will combine the powers of Azure, Azure AI and Office 365 with Jio’s connectivity and digital solutions.

He added that Jio and Microsoft would launch exclusive data centers across the country to help the organizations build their own digital capability. He added that Microsoft is looking forward to making all the solutions accessible and affordable for the reach of as many people and organizations in India as possible.

