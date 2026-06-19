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Home > Business News > Reliance AGM 2026: Ambani Leads Landmark FY26 Growth; Key Updates On Revenue, Profit, Jio IPO & Strategy

Reliance AGM 2026: Ambani Leads Landmark FY26 Growth; Key Updates On Revenue, Profit, Jio IPO & Strategy

Reliance Industries posted record FY26 revenue, EBITDA, and net profit at its 49th AGM, driven by strong retail and digital growth. Mukesh Ambani highlighted major financial milestones, rising investments, exports, and the company’s expanding role in India’s economic growth story.

Reliance AGM 2026: Everything Announced By Mukesh Ambani In One Place
Reliance AGM 2026: Everything Announced By Mukesh Ambani In One Place

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 16:54 IST

Reliance Industries Limited delivered a record-breaking performance in FY26, posting its highest-ever revenue, EBITDA, and net profit, even as global markets grappled with geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and volatile commodity prices. Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani made the announcement at the company’s 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM), highlighting the resilience and scale of India’s largest conglomerate. Ambani said the company had achieved “record high revenue, record high EBITDA, and record high net profit” for the financial year despite an uncertain global environment shaped by conflicts, energy shocks, and fluctuating raw material prices. He added that Reliance’s performance reflects the strength of its diversified business model and long-term investment strategy.

Strong Financial Growth Driven By Retail And Digital Expansion

For FY26, Reliance reported consolidated revenue of ₹11,75,919 crore, marking a 9.8% year-on-year increase. Net profit stood at ₹95,754 crore, rising 17.8% compared to the previous year, underscoring strong earnings momentum across key business segments.

Ambani also highlighted a major structural shift in the company’s earnings profile, noting that retail and digital businesses are now playing a dominant role in growth. He said rapid scaling in these consumer-facing segments has been central to Reliance’s financial performance.

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“Our EBITDA for FY2021 was ₹97,580 crore, which rose to ₹2,07,911 crore in FY2026,” Ambani noted, emphasizing that the company had successfully doubled its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation over a five-year period.

According to him, retail and digital businesses now contribute nearly 50% of Reliance’s EBITDA, making them the primary growth engines of the conglomerate.

Retail And Digital Become Core Growth Engines

Ambani said that the increasing dominance of retail and digital businesses marks a significant transformation in Reliance’s long-term strategy. These segments, once considered supplementary to the core oil-to-chemicals business, are now emerging as the backbone of future growth.

He added that the strong expansion of Jio and Reliance Retail has not only improved profitability but also strengthened the company’s position in India’s rapidly evolving consumer and technology ecosystem. Together, these businesses are now central to Reliance’s growth narrative and are expected to drive future value creation.

Aggressive Capex, Exports And National Contribution

Reliance continued its aggressive investment cycle, with capital expenditure standing at ₹1,44,271 crore in FY26. Over the past five years, the company invested a total of ₹6,48,428 crore (over $68 billion), which Ambani said makes Reliance the largest investor in India’s corporate sector.

He also highlighted the company’s contribution to India’s external trade and fiscal ecosystem. Reliance recorded exports worth ₹2,78,808 crore, accounting for 6.7% of India’s total merchandise exports in FY26.

On the fiscal front, the company remained the country’s largest taxpayer, contributing ₹2,16,472 crore to the national exchequer during the year. Over five years, cumulative contributions crossed ₹9.78 lakh crore, reinforcing Reliance’s role as a key pillar of India’s economic growth story.

Ambani concluded that despite global uncertainties, Reliance continues to scale its operations across energy, retail, and digital sectors, positioning itself as a long-term driver of India’s economic expansion.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information originally sourced from ANI. It has been edited for clarity, structure, and readability.

Also Read: Jio IPO Takes a Big Step Forward as Mukesh Ambani Confirms DRHP Filing Today…

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Reliance AGM 2026: Ambani Leads Landmark FY26 Growth; Key Updates On Revenue, Profit, Jio IPO & Strategy
Tags: AGM highlights Reliance IndustriesBusiness News Indiadigital economy IndiaIndia corporate earnings 2026Indian economy newsJio business updateMukesh Ambani AGM speechReliance AGM 2026Reliance capex FY26Reliance EBITDA growthReliance Industries FY26 resultsReliance record profit FY26Reliance Retail growthReliance revenue FY26stock market news Reliance

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Reliance AGM 2026: Ambani Leads Landmark FY26 Growth; Key Updates On Revenue, Profit, Jio IPO & Strategy
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Reliance AGM 2026: Ambani Leads Landmark FY26 Growth; Key Updates On Revenue, Profit, Jio IPO & Strategy
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