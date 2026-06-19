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Home > Business News > Reliance AGM 2026: Jio IPO Takes A Big Step Forward As Mukesh Ambani Confirms DRHP Filing With SEBI Today

Reliance AGM 2026: Jio IPO Takes A Big Step Forward As Mukesh Ambani Confirms DRHP Filing With SEBI Today

Reliance AGM 2026 delivers major updates as Mukesh Ambani confirms Jio Platforms’ DRHP filing with SEBI, bringing the Jio IPO closer. The AGM highlights Jio’s jump into global Top 20 innovation rankings, a 524 million user base milestone, strong 5G growth, and Reliance’s expanding AI, retail, and energy ambitions, making it a key trigger for market watchers.

Reliance AGM 2026 Jio IPO Updates (PIC: Ai Edited)
Reliance AGM 2026 Jio IPO Updates (PIC: Ai Edited)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-19 15:02 IST

Reliance AGM 2026: Jio IPO Updates– The wait is finally over, and Reliance AGM 2026 is already serving up some blockbuster announcements. Investors had their eyes glued to Mukesh Ambani’s speech, hoping for a few big clues about Reliance’s future, but they got something even bigger right at the start. The biggest surprise? Mukesh Ambani confirmed that Jio Platforms’ Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) will be filed with SEBI today, bringing the much-awaited Jio IPO a giant step closer to becoming reality. That’s the update the market has been waiting months to hear. But that wasn’t all. From record capital investments and Jio’s impressive growth to Reliance’s expanding AI ambitions and retail milestones, the AGM is turning into a showcase of where India’s biggest business empire is headed next. So, what exactly has Reliance announced so far? Here’s a quick look at the biggest highlights from the AGM.

Reliance Jio IPO Takes Major Step As DRHP Filing Confirmed Today

The biggest surprise at the Reliance AGM 2026 came when Mukesh Ambani casually confirmed that Jio Platforms’ DRHP has been approved, and it will be filed with SEBI today, so the long-awaited IPO is now one major step closer. He called it an emotional milestone, and said the whole thing doesn’t only point to corporate progress, but also to a more personal bond with millions of shareholders that has been built on trust, growth, and long-range value creation. For investors, this feels like the precise kind of update they were waiting for, that “Jio IPO is real, and it’s moving” kind of signal.

And then, as if the pace wasn’t enough, Reliance kind of turned the AGM into a proper celebration. Jio hit 10 years of disruption, while Reliance Retail reached 20 years of dominance, both framed by Ambani as undisputed leaders serving nearly 1.5 billion Indians. In plain terms, it was part announcement, part milestone festivity, and part nudge that Reliance isn’t just growing, it’s widening its reach across India’s digital and retail landscape, with one big leap after another.

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Jio Enters Global Top 20 in Innovation Rankings As User Base Crosses 524 Million

Jio keeps making its grip stronger as a worldwide digital powerhouse, with Mukesh Ambani pointing to a big leap in its innovation road at the Reliance AGM 2026. He said Reliance Jio has jumped from the 340th slot all the way to the Top 20 in global innovation rankings, which looks like a sharp turn from a telecom disruptor into a technology-led captain on the world stage. The gist was pretty plain—Jio is not only scaling inside India anymore, it is also climbing that global innovation ladder at a high pace.

On top of that momentum, Akash Ambani also talked through solid operational wins that basically underline Jio’s sway in telecom. The overall subscriber count has now crossed 524 million users, and that locks in its place as India’s biggest telecom operator. The 5G user base stands at 268 million, and there were 77 million fresh 5G additions just in FY26. At the same time, JioAirFiber has managed to link up more than 13 million homes, widening its digital footprint. Network usage, meanwhile, went up fast, with total traffic touching 241 exabytes, showing 30.8% year-on-year growth. That kind of number signals explosive demand for data and Jio becoming more and more central to India’s digital ecosystem, day by day.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Reliance AGM 2026: Will Mukesh Ambani Reveal the Jio IPO Timeline? Here’s What’s on Today’s Agenda

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Reliance AGM 2026: Jio IPO Takes A Big Step Forward As Mukesh Ambani Confirms DRHP Filing With SEBI Today
Tags: Dalal Street newsIndia stock market newsIndian telecom newsIPO news India 2026Jio 5G growthJio DRHP SEBI filingJio IPOJio Platforms IPO updateJio subscriber base 524 millionJioAirFiber expansionMukesh Ambani AGM speechMukesh Ambani newsReliance AGM 2026Reliance AGM highlightsReliance AGM live updatesReliance AI StrategyReliance capital expenditureReliance Industries newsReliance innovation rankingReliance Retail milestones

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Reliance AGM 2026: Jio IPO Takes A Big Step Forward As Mukesh Ambani Confirms DRHP Filing With SEBI Today
Reliance AGM 2026: Jio IPO Takes A Big Step Forward As Mukesh Ambani Confirms DRHP Filing With SEBI Today
Reliance AGM 2026: Jio IPO Takes A Big Step Forward As Mukesh Ambani Confirms DRHP Filing With SEBI Today
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