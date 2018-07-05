While the series of services and gadgets launched by Ambani's in their 41st AGM have left most of us excited, it sure seems like an alarming situation for Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, who enjoys a large market share overall. Ambani rolled out the GigaFiber FTTH broadband service that will soon be launched in 1100 cities across the country.

While addressing the 41st Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited in Mumbai, the young Ambani’s — Isha and Akash — launched the second version of JioPhone and a lot of latest tech that will surely help Reliance Jio to compete with its competitors like Amazon and will also help them in dealing with the changing trends. While addressing the stakeholders, Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani unveiled something very unique called JioGigaFiber which has been under the testing process from past few years. Eyeing the market share captured by Amazon with its gadgets, Ambani rolled out the GigaFiber FTTH broadband service that will soon be launched in 1100 cities across the country.

While addressing the stakeholders, Mukesh Ambani said that the registration for the service will begin from August 15. Ending the era of mbps, Jip Gigafiber will bring high-speed internet via FTTH network with seep up to 1gbps. Countering Amazon prime, Reliance launched GigaTV that is aimed at providing a theatre like an experience, millions of songs and thousands of movies. Are you listening Amazon?

Another interesting feature is that it will enable the viewer to make calls with other Jio TV users under the broadband network and it will be all voice controlled. We sense a little bit of Amazon’s echo here.

During the address, Ambani also stated that Jio GigaFiber-based smart home technology will be installed at one’s house in less than an hour. He further added that this technology will help in boosting education as students will be able to connect with all education experts from across the world.

The registrations of the same will be starting from August 15. With Reliance going with Jio GigaFibers, it is expected to give a tough competition to world leader Amazon’s echo and other home appliances. Since it is still hard to say who will walk away with a major market-share but with the following announcements, one thing is clear and that is, Reliance will surely be a game changer in coming times.

