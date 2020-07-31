In the performance report for the 1st quarter of the financial year 2020-21, Reliance Jio platforms have gained a unique subscriber base that is close to 1 crore new users. Reliance network has also received some new investments over the period of the last few months.

Reliance Jio stated that the Jio platforms have added around 1 crore of unique users in the first quarter of the financial year 2020-21. According to Jio, its overall user base has reached 39.8 crore subscribers. Jio has recently received various investments and it was able to add new users despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jio’s quarterly data shows 192.8 per cent growth in its net profits compared to this quarter of last financial year. Precisely, Jio added 99 lakh new subscribers in the 1st quarter or Q1 of the financial year 2020-21 (FY 2020-21). In the quarter of January to march, the service provider added 1.75 crores, new users.

Despite a global pandemic going on, Jio was able to expand the span of its users due to the multiple investments that it received and strategies like Jio POS-Lite app. Jio POP-Lite lets Jio users earn 4.16 per cent of commission on making a recharge on other numbers. During the nationwide lockdown, the app was introduced by the service provider in the month of April. Jio extended incoming call validity for its subscribers as well.

Jio’s ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) for Q1(FY 2020-21) is Rs 140.3 per user for a month. The ARPU of Jio has improved in this quarter by 7.4 per cent over that of last quarter. The ARPU for the last quarter was Rs 130.6 per user for a month.

Jio recorded 1,420 crore GB of total wireless data traffic. The overall voice traffic reported by Jio during the quarter is 88,944 crore minutes. The voice traffic has grown by 13.2 per cent in comparison to the previous financial year.

Some new investors of Reliance Jio Platforms:

Facebook

Google

Silver Lake

General Atlantic

