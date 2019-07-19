Reliance Jio becomes no.2 telecom company: According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) report, Reliance Jio became second most telecom company by adding 81.80 lakh new subscribers in the end month of May.

Reliance Jio becomes the second telecom company, leaving behind its rival Bharti Airtel. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Friday released a report which stated that in the month of May Jio operator had added 8.2 million users since April to the end the month with around 323 million wireless customers, data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Whereas Vodafone idea with 387.55 million users continues to be on the top position, last year Vodafone merged with Idea cellular and currently has 33.36 per cent market share in the wireless segment as on May 31 2019. However, Bharti Airtel slipped on to the third spot with a subscriber of 32.03 crores in mobile and 27.58 per cent subscriber market share during the month.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio hooked his old users and gained 81.80 lakh new subscribers in May and ended the month with 27.80 per cent market share and 32.29 crore subs. Reliance Industries launched Jio on December 27, 2015, on the 83rd birthday of Late Dhirubhai Ambani who founded the Reliance industries.

In 2016 Jio announced a global alliance of Mobile Network Operator with BT BT Group, Deutsche Telekom, Millicom, Orange S.A., Rogers Communications, MTS, Telia Company, Telecom Italia. Jio owns the spectrum in 850 MHz Jio and 1,800 MHz bands in India’s 22 circles, Jio shares its spectrum with Reliance communications. On July 21 2017, Jio launched its 4g feature phone powered by KasiOs, its an affordable phone named as JioPhone.

