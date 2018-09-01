Finally, Idean and Vodafone formally announced their merger on Friday, August 31, 2018. If Reliance Jio to be believed then it was the one who brought the two telecom service providers together. Scroll down to know the entire love saga of how Idea and Vodafone were brought together by the relentless efforts of Jio.

Reliance Jio has contributed to bringing Idea and Vodafone together, and this is not something that we are making up, but the announcement has come all the way from Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio itself. Earlier on Friday, India’s biggest telecom service providers, Idea and Vodafone, made their relationship official on Twitter. The tweet grabbed a lot of eyeballs and tweeple wasted no time to showcase their witty side in the comment added while retweeting the post. However, the clear winner was undoubtedly Reliance Jio, which came up with the best response to the newly announced partnership.

Let’s start at the beginning. It started with a tweet posted by Vodafone in which it announced that the company has finally become an official partner with Vodafone. Here’s the tweet:

After this, Reliance Jio came up with a perfect reply and emerged as the clear winner. Taking a dig at the Vodafone and Idea, Reliance Jio tweeted:

Isn’t that hilarious? Yes, it is. Soon after the tweet game, Twitterati also jumped into the telecom service providers battle and came forward to support Jio. Here are some other hilarious tweets that surfaced after the Reliance Jio’s top-notch tweet:

Jio-1

Merger-0 By the way I've always been in love with @airtelindia ,few fights yes but it always made our relationship stronger!❣️ https://t.co/l17BBqmppI — Tanmay Tarun (@_thetanmay_) August 31, 2018

Reliance Jio jumped into the tweet banter of @VodafoneIN and @Idea merger and took the spotlight. Swift witty battles steal the limelight in the world of #SocialMedia. Loving it @reliancejio. #Social pic.twitter.com/EDLexwe50G — Karan Lugani (@luganikaran) August 31, 2018

Vodafone-Idea merger was sure to happen considering what jio brought to market.

*Jab jaroorat pade toh gadhe ko bhi baap bolna padta hai* — Non-Peshwa Mastani (@Jamuntini) March 20, 2017

ye saare milke humko subscriber bana rahe hai telecom ke bacche — vez ansari (@vezansari) August 31, 2018

Kya ghav par namak daala hai jio 😂😂 — Sweta Srivastava (@swetasamadhiya) August 31, 2018

Jug Jug Jio Kaafi Savage pic.twitter.com/Ysp395MMRu — मृदुल (@mridulbatra10) August 31, 2018

Meanwhile, the merger between Idea Cellular and Vodafone India has created the country’s biggest telecom service provider with over 408 million subscribers.

In a joint statement, the company said that Balesh Sharma has been appointed as the CEO. A new board has been constituted for the new company “Vodafone Idea Ltd”, which has 12 directors (including six independent directors) and Kumar Mangalam Birla as its Chairman.

