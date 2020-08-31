Reliance Jio has introduced four new JioFiber tariff plans at a starting price of Rs 399 per month. JioFiber has partnered with several over-the-top platforms and is offering free subscription for up to 12 such OTT apps.Read below to get full details.

Reliance JioFiber just disclosed its new tariff plans for Indian customers. The new plans celebrates “Naye India Ka Naya Josh”, offering truly unlimited internet connections at truly affordable rates.The JioFiber Home tariff plans start from Rs 399 per month and offers several other benefits.

The Rs 399 plan offers 30 Mbps speed with unlimited voice calls and OTT apps subscription for a month. Rs 699 plan includes 100 Mbps speed, unlimited voice calls and OTT apps subscription for a month. The Rs 999 tariff plan offers 150 Mbps speed, unlimited voice calls and subscription for 11 OTT apps worth Rs 1,000. The most expensive plan is of Rs 1,499, it offers 300 Mbps speed, 12 OTT apps subscription worth Rs 1,500 and unlimited voice calls.

Additionally, new Jio customers can also opt for a ‘No-condition Free 30-day trial’, allowing users to access a unlimited internet plan for free for the first 30 days. Customers who opt for the trail will get access to a 150Mbps internet connection for one month.

Also, users will also receive a 4K set-top box with access to the top 10 paid OTT apps at no extra cost. The plan will also offer free voice calling. Reliance has also committed to taking back the service, ‘no questions asked’ if a user is not happy with it. This free trial is only applicable to new Jio customers.

This is what the plans looks like:

In addition to all this, all these users will also get access to JioTV Plus, JioMeet and JioGames apps as well.

