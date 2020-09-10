Reliance Industries is willing to sell shares worth around $20 billion (approximately ₹1,45,000 crores) in its retail branch to the shopping platform Amazon Inc.

As per the report, a person, opting to remain anonymous, who is aware of this development also said that Reliance plans to sell nearly 40% within its retail business over to Amazon. Reliance also reached $200 billion valuations on Thursday and became the only Indian company to have reached this mark.

The value of Reliance’s stocks has been on a constant rise. As of writing, Reliance’s shares are at 6.95%, or 150.25 points, or at ₹2,311.60. this rise in stocks came once the company announced that it would invite investors from other firms and sovereign wealth funds.

Reliance’s market capitalisation passed $200 billion (approximately ₹14,50,000 crores) on Thursday and became the only Indian corporation to have this high market capitalisation. Market capitalisation is considered as the total worth of a company. Market capitalisation is calculated from the product of the company’s total shares and the value of each.

Earlier on Wednesday, an investment of $1 billion (₹7,337 crores) was made by Silver Lake Partners in Reliance Retail. Neither Amazon nor Reliance has made any response regarding the matter.

