Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Business»
  • Reliance Shares Fall 3.6% Amid ₹125 Crore Penalty Risk—Here’s What Happened

Reliance Shares Fall 3.6% Amid ₹125 Crore Penalty Risk—Here’s What Happened

Reliance shares drop 3.6% as its subsidiary faces a ₹125 crore penalty for missing a battery cell factory deadline under Modi’s import-reduction initiative.

Reliance Shares Fall 3.6% Amid ₹125 Crore Penalty Risk—Here’s What Happened


Reliance Industries faced a sharp decline in its stock price as reports emerged that a subsidiary of the conglomerate could face penalties for missing a key battery manufacturing deadline. The stock fell 3.6% intra-day to Rs 1,156 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) before closing at Rs 1,174.00, marking a 2.17% decline (Rs 26.10) from its previous close of Rs 1,200.10 on March 3, 2025. This drop further extends the company’s recent losses, as its stock has declined over 4% in the past five sessions, 6.5% in a month, and nearly 23% in six months.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Government Initiative and Potential Penalty

Reliance New Energy, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, was one of the companies awarded a contract under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to boost domestic battery cell manufacturing and reduce import dependency. However, according to a report by Bloomberg, the company is likely to miss the deadline, which could result in a penalty of Rs 125 crore ($14.3 million).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Another company under scrutiny for similar reasons is Rajesh Exports, which also participated in the government’s battery cell manufacturing program. The potential fines signal a setback for the government’s ambitious push to promote local production in the energy sector.

Reliance Among Major Losers on Nifty 50

The negative developments weighed on Reliance Industries’ stock, making it one of the biggest losers in the Nifty 50 index on March 3. Apart from Reliance, Coal India contributed significantly to the Nifty 50’s fall.

Comparing the broader market trend, the Nifty 50 index has dropped 1.8% in the past five trading sessions, 5.23% over the last month, and 12.43% in the previous six months, erasing all gains from the past year.

With the ongoing stock slide and regulatory hurdles, investors remain cautious about the near-term outlook for Reliance Industries as it navigates potential penalties and market volatility.

ALSO READ: Gold Prices Rise Again: Key Factors At Play

Filed under

mukesh ambani Reliance Reliance Shares

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ajinkya Rahane Named KKR Captain For IPL 2025, Venkatesh Iyer Appointed Vice-Captain

Ajinkya Rahane Named KKR Captain For IPL 2025, Venkatesh Iyer Appointed Vice-Captain

Delhi Court Asks NIA Response After Engineer Rashid Seeks To Attend Parliament

Delhi Court Asks NIA Response After Engineer Rashid Seeks To Attend Parliament

Car Rams Into Crowd in German City of Mannheim: Report

Car Rams Into Crowd in German City of Mannheim: Report

1 Killed, 4 Injured in Stabbing Attack in Israel

1 Killed, 4 Injured in Stabbing Attack in Israel

Karnataka MLA Accuses Rashmika Mandanna Of Disrespecting Kannada, Calls for ‘Lesson to Be Taught’

Karnataka MLA Accuses Rashmika Mandanna Of Disrespecting Kannada, Calls for ‘Lesson to Be Taught’

Entertainment

WATCH: ‘Haikyuu!! vs. The Little Giant’ – 2nd Anime Film Announced! Watch The First Teaser Now!

WATCH: ‘Haikyuu!! vs. The Little Giant’ – 2nd Anime Film Announced! Watch The First Teaser

Atlee Reportedly Is Charging ₹100 Crore For Next Film With Allu Arjun; After Jawan’s Box Office Success

Atlee Reportedly Is Charging ₹100 Crore For Next Film With Allu Arjun; After Jawan’s Box

Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Be Happy’ Trailer Unveiled: A Heartwarming Dance Drama Premieres On March 14

Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Be Happy’ Trailer Unveiled: A Heartwarming Dance Drama Premieres On March 14

2025 Oscars: Highlights Of The 97th Academy Awards – ‘Anora’ Triumphs, Conan O’Brien Shines & Sean Baker Make History

2025 Oscars: Highlights Of The 97th Academy Awards – ‘Anora’ Triumphs, Conan O’Brien Shines &

Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ Teaser Drops: Reveals Intense, Mysterious Journey Set For 2026 Release

Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ Teaser Drops: Reveals Intense, Mysterious Journey Set For 2026 Release

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard