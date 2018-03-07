The Pension Fund Regulatory Development Authority has eased the norms for partial withdrawal under the National Pension System (NPS). After implementation of new rules, an NPS subscriber can withdraw after 3 years from the date of enrolment and a maximum of 3 times during the entire period of subscription. National Pension Scheme was launched in January 2004 with the objective of providing retirement income to citizens.

But, the partial withdrawal totally depends upon the contributions made by the subscriber. Minister of State for Finance, Shiv Pratap Shukla inform the Rajya Sabha about this development in a written reply to a question. Before the amendment in rules, an NPS subscriber was allowed to withdrawals accumulations not exceeding 25% of the contributions after 10 years from the date of enrolment but three times maximum during the entire NPS subscription. After years of retirement, pension plans provide stability and support to the people. People can live their life without compromising the standard of life during advancing years. With the objective of providing retirement income to all citizens, Government of India launched National Pension System (NPS) on January 1, 2004.

Initially, NPS was only limited to new government employees (except armed forces) with effect from May 1, 2009. In a contribution to NPS scheme, the Central government in 2010-11 Union Budget launched Swavalamban Scheme. Under this scheme, the government will contribute a sum of Rs 1000 to each eligible NPS subscriber who contributes a minimum of Rs 1000 and maximum Rs 12000 per annum. The Swavalamban Scheme is presently available up to the financial year 2016-17.

