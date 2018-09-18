Rajiv Bansal had resigned from the Bengaluru-based company in 2015 and reportedly, he was supposed to receive a severance package of Rs 17.38 crore, which was his 24 months salary. However, he was provided just Rs 5.2 crore and Infosys refused to pay the rest of the amount.

Indian tech giant Infosys on Tuesday was ordered to pay a severance amount worth Rs 12.17 crore with interest to its former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Rajiv Bansal by an arbitral tribunal. The order came after the tribunal rejected the counterclaim of Infosys for a refund of the severance amount, which stood at Rs 5.2 crore, that it had earlier paid to Bansal.

Rajiv Bansal had resigned from the Bengaluru-based company in 2015 and reportedly, he was supposed to receive a severance package of Rs 17.38 crore, which was his 24 months salary. However, he was provided just Rs 5.2 crore and Infosys refused to pay the rest of the amount.

While issuing the order, the arbitral tribunal said that it has communicated its decision in the arbitration proceedings in relation to the severance agreement between Infosys and its ex-CFO Rajiv Bansal. “Per the award, Infosys is required to pay Mr Bansal the outstanding severance amount of Rs 12.17 crore with interest,” stated the tribunal.

“While the award acknowledges that Infosys had bona fide disputes, its counterclaim for a refund of previously paid severance amount of ₹ 5.2 crores and damages, has been rejected. The arbitral award is confidential. Infosys will take legal advice for necessary actions to be undertaken in respect of the award,” it further added in the ruling.

When Rajiv Bansal began legal proceedings against his previous employers, the co-founders of Infosys, including NR Narayan Murthy, objected to Bansal’s demands saying the severance package of Rs 5.2 crore provided to him was more than acceptable.

However, Rajiv Bansal took the firm to the tribunal in 2017 demanding the rest the payment. He argued that the severance provided to him was much less than what was promised to him when he quit the company.

Both Infosys and Rajiv Bansal are yet to make an official comment on the tribunal’s order.

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App

Read More