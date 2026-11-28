From earning ₹40 a day as a construction labourer to building more than 270 homes, Sadanandam P is transforming home construction through Grand Jyothi Construction with a focus on transparency, trust, and customer confidence.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 28: For many families, constructing a home is one of the biggest financial decisions they will make. It involves land, savings, loans, contractors, architects, materials, timelines and a long list of decisions that can quickly become difficult to manage. For Sadanandam, Founder & Managing Director of Grand Jyothi Construction, this complexity is not something he learned from a boardroom. He experienced the construction industry from its most basic level.

His journey began as a daily-wage construction labourer, earning ₹40 a day. Over time, he worked his way up to becoming a mason, head mason, and contractor before eventually building his own construction company. That progression gave him a close view of both sides of the home-building process – the people executing construction and the families investing their savings into it.

Today, Grand Jyothi Construction has grown into a business with a reported turnover of around ₹50 crore and more than 270 homes completed across Bengaluru and Mysuru. But Sadanandam’s current focus is increasingly centred on a question beyond the number of houses constructed: Can the home-building experience itself become more transparent and dependable for ordinary homeowners?

That question has become central to the way he describes the company’s next phase.

A Different Perspective on the Home-Building Business

Sadanandam’s early years in construction gave him an understanding of the practical challenges involved in building a house.

After leaving his village in Tamil Nadu as a teenager to support his family, he entered the construction workforce with limited formal education. Instead of treating that limitation as a permanent barrier, he built his knowledge through hands-on experience. Working first as a labourer and later as a mason and contractor, he gradually learned the technical and commercial aspects of residential construction. His years as an independent contractor in and around Bengaluru also brought him closer to homeowners who were trying to build within fixed budgets.

It was during this period that he noticed a recurring problem.

Homeowners often had limited technical knowledge of construction but were expected to make decisions involving design, materials, budgets, contractors and timelines.

When communication was poor or costs changed unexpectedly, the consequences could be significant.

For Sadanandam, this became less of a construction problem and more of a trust problem.

Turning a Construction Experience into a Business Model

Grand Jyothi Construction was established in 2022 with a proposition built around this experience.

Rather than positioning the company simply as a contractor, Sadanandam wanted to create a more structured end-to-end home-building process. The company’s services cover stages ranging from architectural planning and soil testing to construction and interiors.

The objective is to reduce the number of fragmented decisions homeowners have to manage independently.

For a middle-class family, that can be particularly relevant. Construction is often financed through years of savings or loans, making budget predictability and communication important parts of the overall experience.

Sadanandam’s approach has therefore placed emphasis on transparency, regular communication and quality checks during construction. He maintains that customers should have clarity about what is being done, how the project is progressing and what they are paying for.

That philosophy has also influenced how the company views customer relationships. According to Sadanandam, referrals from existing customers have played an important role in the company’s growth. In a business where trust can influence a family’s decision to hand over a substantial financial commitment, customer experience can become an important part of growth.

From Building Houses to Helping Homeowners Make Better Decisions

One of the newer aspects of Sadanandam’s approach is the emphasis on homeowner education.

The company has begun developing free knowledge initiatives, including eBooks, webinars, newsletters and practical guidance intended to help prospective homeowners understand the construction process before committing their savings.

The idea reflects a broader observation from Sadanandam’s experience: an informed homeowner is better positioned to ask the right questions and evaluate decisions.

This is particularly relevant in independent home construction, where a customer may own the plot but have little experience with architectural planning, construction quality, project management or cost estimation.

Instead of treating information as something that only professionals should understand, the approach attempts to make homeowners more familiar with the process itself. For Sadanandam, this is also part of changing the relationship between a construction company and its customer.

The Middle-Class Home as More Than a Building

Sadanandam’s understanding of residential construction extends beyond the physical structure.

He sees a home as an asset that can potentially contribute to a family’s longer-term financial security. In some cases, a well-planned property may provide both a residence and an opportunity for rental income.

This thinking has influenced the company’s approach to planning and design, where customer requirements, preferences and intended use are considered before architectural decisions are finalised.

The emphasis is on creating homes around the customer’s needs rather than treating construction as a standardised process.

His perspective also includes energy efficiency and Vaastu-compliant design as elements that customers may consider while planning their homes.

The larger principle, however, remains straightforward: the house should work for the people who are going to live in it.

What Sadanandam’s Journey Says About Entrepreneurship

The most visible part of Sadanandam’s story is the distance between his starting point and his current position.

But the more useful entrepreneurial lesson may lie in how he used his early experience to identify a business problem.

He did not enter the construction business with formal management training or an established corporate background. His knowledge developed through years spent understanding the actual work of construction and later through direct interaction with homeowners.

That experience became the foundation for Grand Jyothi Construction.

The company’s growth to more than 270 completed homes illustrates how practical industry knowledge can become a business advantage when combined with a clear customer proposition.

For Sadanandam, that proposition is built around three recurring ideas: integrity, transparency and communication.

Recognition for Growth in Construction

Sadanandam’s work has also received industry recognition.

Grand Jyothi Construction received the Times of India Award 2025 for Excellence in Construction, along with the Karnataka Business Award.

In 2026, Sadanandam is being recognised by Business Mint Nationwide Awards – 2026 in the 40 Under 40 – Entrepreneur – Visionary Real Estate Leader category.

The recognition comes at a point when his professional journey is moving beyond the company’s early growth phase towards a larger question of scale and impact.

For Sadanandam, growth is not limited to increasing the number of homes constructed. He has expressed an ambition to extend the company’s reach to more families and make its approach to home construction accessible to a much wider audience.

Building Confidence Alongside Construction

The construction industry is ultimately about physical structures, but the experience of building a home is also deeply personal.

For families, a house represents years of financial planning, expectations and personal aspirations. Delays, unclear costs or poor communication can therefore have consequences that extend well beyond a construction schedule.

Sadanandam’s own journey through the industry has made him particularly conscious of that relationship.

His focus on homeowner education, transparent processes and regular communication reflects an attempt to address the experience surrounding construction, rather than concentrating only on the finished building.

This could become increasingly relevant as homeowners seek greater visibility into how their money is being spent and how construction decisions are being made.

The Next Stage for Grand Jyothi Construction

Grand Jyothi Construction’s journey from its establishment in 2022 to a business associated with more than 270 completed homes represents the first phase of Sadanandam’s entrepreneurial story.

The next phase may be defined by how effectively the company can scale its processes while retaining the customer-focused approach that shaped its early growth.

That means maintaining quality standards, communication and transparency even as the number of projects increases.

For an entrepreneur who started his working life earning ₹40 a day on construction sites, the transformation is significant. Yet Sadanandam’s current ambition is not framed simply around how far he has travelled.

It is about what can be built from that experience.

His journey offers a different perspective on entrepreneurship: sometimes the strongest business ideas emerge not from identifying an entirely new industry, but from spending enough time inside an existing one to understand where customers struggle.

Grand Jyothi Construction began with the construction of homes. Its larger proposition now extends to helping homeowners navigate that process with greater clarity and confidence.

And for Sadanandam, that may be the more meaningful measure of what the company builds next.

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