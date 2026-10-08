Revelers to Dance with the World’s Tallest 50-Foot Dandiya

Dandiya extravaganza with Kairavi Buch, Dhwani Parekh, Sameer and Vaishali Prajapati from October 8 to 20

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 8: The city’s Dumas Road is all set to become a new destination for Navratri celebrations and Garba festivities. This year, “Garvi Vaarso” at C.B. Patel Shagun Farm, near VYPPD, is gearing up to create a vibrant Garba atmosphere.

The highlight will be a 50-foot-tall Dandiya installation, with Garba enthusiasts dancing to its beats in an attempt to create a world record. The unique attraction is expected to become a major selfie and video spot, with revelers sharing their memorable moments across the country.

This year, the event will feature a spectacular Garba ground and a premium food court, along with performances by some of the country’s popular singers, including Kairavi Buch, Dhwani Parekh, Sameer and Vaishali Prajapati. From October 8 to 20, the venue is set to witness an exciting Dandiya extravaganza.

The organizers have also made special arrangements for ample parking, separate Garba zones with various facilities for revelers, and exclusive VIP seating arrangements, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience for visitors.

According to the organizers of “Garvi Vaarso” Navratri 2026, visitors can get a daily entry pass for just ₹499. On October 8, participants will have the opportunity to enjoy a Dandiya warm-up with popular singer Kairavi Buch, followed by Dhwani Parekh on October 9, making it a special pre-Navratri celebration.

Every day, both singles and couples will be able to enjoy an affordable yet premium Garba experience on the open ground. The venue will feature a heritage-themed setup and a traditional Baroda-style Garba experience, offering revelers a unique blend of culture, music and celebration.

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