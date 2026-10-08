LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Revelers to Dance with the World’s Tallest 50-Foot Dandiya

Revelers to Dance with the World’s Tallest 50-Foot Dandiya

Revelers to Dance with the World’s Tallest 50-Foot Dandiya

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-08 16:37 IST

Dandiya extravaganza with Kairavi Buch, Dhwani Parekh, Sameer and Vaishali Prajapati from October 8 to 20

You Might Be Interested In

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 8: The city’s Dumas Road is all set to become a new destination for Navratri celebrations and Garba festivities. This year, “Garvi Vaarso” at C.B. Patel Shagun Farm, near VYPPD, is gearing up to create a vibrant Garba atmosphere.

The highlight will be a 50-foot-tall Dandiya installation, with Garba enthusiasts dancing to its beats in an attempt to create a world record. The unique attraction is expected to become a major selfie and video spot, with revelers sharing their memorable moments across the country.

This year, the event will feature a spectacular Garba ground and a premium food court, along with performances by some of the country’s popular singers, including Kairavi Buch, Dhwani Parekh, Sameer and Vaishali Prajapati. From October 8 to 20, the venue is set to witness an exciting Dandiya extravaganza.

Revelers to Dance with the World’s Tallest 50-Foot Dandiya

The organizers have also made special arrangements for ample parking, separate Garba zones with various facilities for revelers, and exclusive VIP seating arrangements, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience for visitors.

According to the organizers of “Garvi Vaarso” Navratri 2026, visitors can get a daily entry pass for just ₹499. On October 8, participants will have the opportunity to enjoy a Dandiya warm-up with popular singer Kairavi Buch, followed by Dhwani Parekh on October 9, making it a special pre-Navratri celebration.

Every day, both singles and couples will be able to enjoy an affordable yet premium Garba experience on the open ground. The venue will feature a heritage-themed setup and a traditional Baroda-style Garba experience, offering revelers a unique blend of culture, music and celebration.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Revelers to Dance with the World’s Tallest 50-Foot Dandiya
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Ahead of World Sight Day, Vision Eye Centre Warns One in Five Diabetics Already Show Eye Damage at First Screening

The Teen Founder Who Built Dublieu to 1 Lakh Students and a Rs 150 Million Exit

CISF Upgrades Gyanesh Kumar’s Security to ‘Z+’ Category Amid Ongoing Protest: Here’s What We Know

39,815 Families Get Permanent Roof Over Their Heads in Their Own Villages in Uttarakhand

Solar Mounting Structures Manufacturer MTE Structures Limited Files DRHP with BSE SME

LATEST NEWS

Ballon d’Or 2026 Race: 73 Goals, 8 Assists Make THIS Star Serious Threat to Lamine Yamal, Check Who Is He?

Caught on Cam: Argument Inside Baghpat Gym Turns Into Fistfight, Two Groups Clash Outside, CCTV Captures What Happened Next

Mad Sandhu Murder: 5 Days After The Killing, Shooter Arrested In Ahmedabad; What Police Found And Who Else Is In Custody

Sri Lanka Cricket Unveil New Test Captain As Dhananjaya de Silva Steps Down With Immediate Effect

‘Mother Tried To Sell Me’: 16-Year-Old Was Gang-Raped By 2 Men And Thrown Into Bulandshahr Canal; How Was Crime Revealed by Police?

Vijay Deverakonda Moves Delhi High Court Over AI Images And Fake Endorsements: Can Celebrities Control Their Online Identity? Court To Pass Order

India vs Russia Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Blue Tigresses in Action? Check How to Watch IND W vs RUS W For Free

8-Year-Old Boy, 2 Years in ICU: Taxi-Driver Father Quits Driving, Mother Stays by His Side at Rohtak PGIMS- Then Comes the Good News, What Was His Illness?

‘Stop Drinking Alcohol’: Noida Husband Jumps Into Drain And Dies After Fight With Wife Over Drinking Habits

WATCH: ‘Na Jin, Na Bhoot, C For…’ To ‘Kha Ke Mutton’: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘C Ka Button’ Antics And Yung DSA’s Savage Comeback In Bigg Boss 20

Revelers to Dance with the World’s Tallest 50-Foot Dandiya

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Revelers to Dance with the World’s Tallest 50-Foot Dandiya

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Revelers to Dance with the World’s Tallest 50-Foot Dandiya
Revelers to Dance with the World’s Tallest 50-Foot Dandiya
Revelers to Dance with the World’s Tallest 50-Foot Dandiya
Revelers to Dance with the World’s Tallest 50-Foot Dandiya
Revelers to Dance with the World’s Tallest 50-Foot Dandiya

QUICK LINKS