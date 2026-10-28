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Home > Business News > RGIPT Bengaluru Inaugurates Gymnasium and Indoor Table Tennis Facilities; Lays Foundation for Indoor Sports Courts and Natural Pond

RGIPT Bengaluru Inaugurates Gymnasium and Indoor Table Tennis Facilities; Lays Foundation for Indoor Sports Courts and Natural Pond

RGIPT Bengaluru Inaugurates Gymnasium and Indoor Table Tennis Facilities; Lays Foundation for Indoor Sports Courts and Natural Pond

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-10-28 15:40 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 28: The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Bengaluru, took another significant step towards creating a student-centric and sustainable campus with the inauguration of a modern gymnasium and indoor table tennis facilities and the foundation-laying ceremony for two indoor wooden sports courts and a natural pond.

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The facilities were inaugurated, and the foundation stones were laid, by Prof. Harish Hirani, Director, RGIPT, at the Bengaluru campus on 26 October 2026. These initiatives reflect the institute’s commitment to strengthening campus infrastructure while promoting physical fitness, sporting excellence, student well-being, and environmental sustainability.

The newly inaugurated gymnasium, spread across approximately 3,000 square feet, is equipped with modern fitness equipment to support strength training, endurance, and overall physical fitness. The facility provides students and campus residents with a dedicated space for regular exercise, encouraging a healthy lifestyle alongside academic and professional pursuits.

Recognising the importance of an inclusive and supportive fitness environment, the institute has also introduced dedicated morning and evening running time slots exclusively for girls. This initiative aims to encourage greater participation in physical fitness activities and provide female students with convenient opportunities to maintain their health and well-being.

The institute has also inaugurated indoor table tennis facilities equipped with four table tennis tables. The facility will provide students with opportunities to participate in recreational and competitive sporting activities, develop sporting skills, and strengthen teamwork and camaraderie.

The addition of these facilities is expected to encourage greater student participation in indoor sports and contribute to a vibrant and inclusive sporting culture on campus.

To further expand the campus’s sports infrastructure, the foundation was laid for two indoor wooden badminton sports courts. Once completed, these courts will provide dedicated spaces for indoor badminton activities and enable students to engage in sports and recreation throughout the year, irrespective of weather conditions.

The proposed facilities represent a further investment in student engagement, recreational opportunities, and the holistic development of the campus community.

Reinforcing its commitment to environmentally responsible campus development, RGIPT Bengaluru has also initiated the development of a natural pond with an envisaged storage capacity of approximately 7 million litres. The project includes a surrounding pathway and solar-powered lighting.

The proposed pond is intended to strengthen the campus’s water conservation infrastructure while enhancing its ecological character and natural landscape. The pathway and solar-powered lighting will improve access to and usability of the surrounding area while supporting energy-efficient campus development.

This initiative reflects the institute’s broader approach to integrating environmental considerations into campus infrastructure planning and creating a more sustainable and aesthetically appealing learning environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Harish Hirani, Director, RGIPT, highlighted the importance of developing an educational environment that extends beyond classrooms and laboratories. He emphasised that physical fitness, sports, recreation, and environmental responsibility are integral to students’ overall development and to the creation of a vibrant academic community.

The inauguration of the gymnasium and table tennis facilities, together with the initiation of the indoor sports courts and natural pond projects, marks an important step in RGIPT Bengaluru’s ongoing campus development efforts.

Through these initiatives, the institute continues to advance its vision of a modern, student-centric, and sustainable campus that supports academic excellence, physical well-being, sporting participation, and responsible environmental stewardship.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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RGIPT Bengaluru Inaugurates Gymnasium and Indoor Table Tennis Facilities; Lays Foundation for Indoor Sports Courts and Natural Pond
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RGIPT Bengaluru Inaugurates Gymnasium and Indoor Table Tennis Facilities; Lays Foundation for Indoor Sports Courts and Natural Pond

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RGIPT Bengaluru Inaugurates Gymnasium and Indoor Table Tennis Facilities; Lays Foundation for Indoor Sports Courts and Natural Pond
RGIPT Bengaluru Inaugurates Gymnasium and Indoor Table Tennis Facilities; Lays Foundation for Indoor Sports Courts and Natural Pond
RGIPT Bengaluru Inaugurates Gymnasium and Indoor Table Tennis Facilities; Lays Foundation for Indoor Sports Courts and Natural Pond
RGIPT Bengaluru Inaugurates Gymnasium and Indoor Table Tennis Facilities; Lays Foundation for Indoor Sports Courts and Natural Pond
RGIPT Bengaluru Inaugurates Gymnasium and Indoor Table Tennis Facilities; Lays Foundation for Indoor Sports Courts and Natural Pond

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