Setting out with the unflinching vision to transform Hyderabad’s skyline, Rohit Reddy, the Hyderabad-based entrepreneur, is nothing less than an icon, dominating the world of luxury living, fitness, and fashion. With the launch of his venture Signature Developers in 2006, he vowed to create extravagant residential real estate projects across the most prime and strategically located spaces of Hyderabad.

Rohit Reddy’s supreme desire to make a difference to the world can be traced back to his youth – when he lost his father at a young age. Living life as a happy, go-lucky youngster, his world was soon shattered. Eventually, his grief and fear found an outlet in his desire to prove himself, to become a self-made man, one who is respected and has a part in changing the world for the better. He moved forward with the relentless support of his mother, Pratima Reddy, who was nothing less than a star in his eyes.

Popularly known as RR, Rohit Reddy grew up to be an enigma, holding multiple powerful selves within himself. He’s a teetotaler and non-smoker, even going to the length of avoiding carbonated beverages, an advocator of clean living, and an avid fitness icon, all while occupying an exceptionally luxurious life. Everything about his life is extraordinary, larger than life – be it his dreams, his passion for fitness, his flair for fashion and fine living, or his quest to build the biggest and most luxurious and iconic structures.

His dreams, eager passion and tireless work, all came together with the launch of his real estate venture: Signature Developers. With the vision to become a leading domestic real estate enterprise with a global reputation to match, each one of its projects is meticulously planned and executed by the best talent available. Signature Developers focuses on homes that are remarkably lavish, perfectly positioned, sustainable, all while meeting the best of international standards. With Signature Developers, Rohit set out with the mission to change the skyline of Hyderabad, the city which he calls his home.

The Company’s very first project, Signature One, located in the prestigious Banjara Hills, and home to select 25 super premium apartments, was launched with a Manish Malhotra Fashion Show in 2015. The project is unique in many ways, starting from the company’s bold decision to Build and Sell the project, going against the standard practice of most real estate companies. The project’s tryst with renowned architects like Morphogenesis, the finishes (automation, all Italian flooring, jaali and stone façade, private pools), a dedicated amenity block; a private cinema, which is unheard of in Hyderabad; salon, spa, banquet hall and indoor pool in the 10,000 sq. ft. club house – all make Signature One a project like none other in Hyderabad.

Its ongoing projects, Signature Horizon and Signature Estates, have taken off successfully and are new landmarks in the making, already way ahead of their construction schedule. Placed on a hill-top in the new destination of Dollar Hills, Manikonda, overlooking the elite neighborhood and rich city skyline with glorious views of Qutb Shahi Tombs and Golconda Fort is the magnificent Signature Horizon. Signature Estates is a remarkable gated complex of 93 mansions, spread gloriously over 100 acres, located in Maheshwaram, Hyderabad. Signature Estates has been conceived of a magnitude and class which Hyderabad has yet to see. The main highlight of Signature Estates will be the expansive 30-acre natural waterbody and the golf putting greens, spanning more than 400m in length, onto which all the streets of the township shall open. Signature Developers continues to stand on the pillar of Rohit Reddy’s vision to craft and deliver unparalleled luxury.

In fact, Rohit Reddy’s desire to create deluxe lifestyles dates back to early 2000 when his encounter with the world of fashion led him to open one of the first exclusive designer-wear stores, called Strip, introducing hi-end fashion to Hyderabad, and housing leading designers like Manish Malhotra, Rocky S, Vikram Phadnis, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. He was the first to bring in fashion shows to the city and hosted several of them with India’s top models.

“The question isn’t who’s going to let me; it’s who’s going to stop me.”

Ayn Rand’s Fountainhead continues to inspire Rohit Reddy, who, just like the novel’s hero, dreams of building the biggest and best buildings and works to make it happen.

Being a responsible corporate citizen is just as important to Rohit Reddy as his desire to build. “Goodness is the only investment which keeps shining over time,” he says, incorporating sustainability standards for products that are environment friendly into his business. Strictly against creating concrete jungles, Signature Developers has mastered the art of creating sustainable lifestyles.

Rohit Reddy uses physical fitness to train and motivate his mind and its passions. He believes that one’s psychology, confidence, and approach towards things, all depend on how well one’s body is functioning. “My body is sacred for me and must be treated with love and care. Taking my own fitness seriously has immensely helped push my mind, body and soul to its best form — that is what keeps me going, that is what pushes me to train and work harder,” he says. Whether it’s vigorous strength training in the gym, the Thai combat sport of Muay Thai, 100 km worth of cardio every week – he makes sure to do it all.

Rohit Reddy is undoubtably a force to be reckoned with, with business interests across the Power, Real Estate and Entertainment. In his own words: “In not just a decade, but within the next 3-4 years, I want to be known as someone who followed his dreams and made a difference in everything he ventured into, in the process creating employment and opportunities for others, and making a difference in their lives. Perhaps the headlines will soon read, ‘RR – his entrepreneurial achievements are unparalleled.’”