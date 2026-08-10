Rs 271 Crore For A Penthouse! One Of Gurugram’s Costliest Luxury Homes Sold: What’s In It?

Gurugram’s ultra-luxury real estate market has officially entered the league of the world’s most expensive residential addresses following a deal at DLF’s ‘The Dahlias’ in Sector 54. In what stands as India’s single costliest residential transaction to date, an expansive penthouse was purchased for an unprecedented ₹271 crore. The landmark deal was executed by entrepreneur Manav Sardana, formerly associated with Imperial Auto Industries, a major manufacturer acquired by global private equity firm Warburg Pincus. Spanning a massive 17,200 square feet of super area and a carpet area of 10,500 square feet, the acquisition translates to roughly ₹1.58 lakh per square foot on super area and nearly ₹2.6 lakh per square foot on carpet area.

Closing the Gap with Mumbai and Global Hubs

This transaction firmly bridges the valuation gap between Gurugram’s Golf Course Road and traditional, high-priced residential markets like Mumbai. Prime locations in South Mumbai, such as Worli and Malabar Hill, regularly cross ₹2 lakh per square foo

t on a carpet area basis; however, Gurugram’s latest rates now match or surpass these metrics.

Furthermore, at nearly ₹2.6 lakh per square foot, pricing at The Dahlias mirrors premier global destinations such as Manhattan, New York, where exclusive super-prime condominiums trade between $2,000 and $3,000 per square foot.

Surpassing Previous NCR Luxury Benchmarks

The ₹271 crore transaction comfortably surpasses all previous luxury real estate records set across the National Capital Region. It tops the previous benchmark within the very same project, set when ace investor Madhusudan Kela acquired a premium unit at The Dahlias for ₹120.7 crore. It also eclipses the prior record held at neighboring DLF project, The Camellias, where entrepreneur Rishi Parti purchased a 16,290-square-foot penthouse for ₹190 crore.

Launched in late 2024, The Dahlias represents DLF’s most ambitious ultra-luxury development to date. Spread across 17 acres in Sector 54, DLF Phase 5, the high-end enclave comprises 420 bare-shell residences distributed across eight 29-story towers.

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